Hadaiq Company has revealed when the iconic Orman Garden and Giza Zoo will unveil their dramatic transformation to the public

The company, specializing in the management and operation of parks and recreational facilities and responsible for the development, management, and operation of Orman Garden and Giza Zoo, unveiled the final design of the development project during its participation in the Berlin International Tourism Fair. The development plan aims to restore Orman Garden and Giza Zoo to the recreational tourism map once again.

The company said that the official opening of the parks to the public will come after the completion of the development operations, which will be in September 2025.

It clarified that the development process aims to provide a unique recreational experience at the highest international levels through an alliance with a selection of international consultants and specialized experts to ensure the highest standards of animal care, preservation of heritage, and maintenance of botanical gardens, enabling visitors to enjoy a blend of entertainment and historical heritage.

Mohamed Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hadaiq, which is in charge of developing the Giza Zoo and Orman Garden, said: “This project represents a qualitative leap in the entertainment and tourism industry in Egypt, as it combines innovation and modernity with the preservation of a rich historical legacy.”

Integrated entertainment experience

Kamel added: “We aim, through the development of Orman Garden and Giza Zoo, to provide an integrated experience that combines entertainment, education, and environmental preservation, which reflects our vision of making the park on the list of tourist destinations not only in the region but in the whole world.”

He clarified that the work was done through cooperation with a selection of international consultants and experts to ensure the achievement of the highest standards of animal care and heritage preservation, and to provide an environment that combines modern attraction with the classic character that distinguishes the park.

Abdel Fattah Fayzi, Managing Director of Hadaiq, stressed the need to support Egyptian tourism and enhance its position as a global attraction center for adventurers and tourists, and to attract more visitors from all over the world.

He added that Egypt has won the bid to host the African Association of Zoos and Aquaria (PAAZA) conference for the first time in the zoo, which is an important event that enhances Egypt’s position as a leading destination in the field of animal care and wildlife conservation.

Development plan

The development plan is considered a qualitative leap for the zoo to become an integrated entertainment destination suitable for all ages and categories, and it relies mainly on open spaces, which will be the basis upon which the new design of the two parks will be based, after they are connected together through a tunnel.

The animal enclosures have been redesigned and all walkways have been developed while preserving their historical character.

The archaeological and heritage character of all 8 historical landmarks within the park has also been preserved, including the Eiffel Bridge, the Japanese Hall, the Royal Hall, Tea Island, the Giza Mountain, and the Animal Museum, enhancing the unique heritage value of the park.

Live performances

In addition to preserving the archaeological character, a number of attractive and modern activities have been introduced for adventure enthusiasts, including live shows with sea lions, birds, and elephants, the establishment of a glass dome for the meerkat, the ring-tailed lemur experience from Madagascar, and underwater viewing of hippos.

Families and children can also enjoy interactive experiences like animal feeding and behind-the-scenes tours with the zoo’s expert keepers..

The Giza Zoo is considered the largest zoo within a city, spanning an area of 112 acres, and contains approximately 3,000 historical trees, some rare plants, and an exceptional collection of 186 species of mammals, birds, and reptiles. It was opened during the era of Khedive Ismail to be the first zoo in Africa and the Middle East, and the third oldest zoo in the world.