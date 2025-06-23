After the weeks-long Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and protests, a peaceful show of unity was led by people on horseback riding from Paramount to Compton in support of immigrants. Hooves echoed through the streets and flags waved high as members of the southeast Los Angeles cowboy community saddled up for a three-mile unity ride to Compton City Hall on Sunday. Dozens of riders on horseback led the protest. They were joined by supporters on foot and in cars, holding signs and honking in support. Paramount was chosen as the starting point because it’s where protests first erupted in early June after federal agents were spotted at a staging area near a Home Depot.

Riders make their way past U.S. Marines stationed across from the Paramount Home Depot during the Human Rights Unity Ride on Sunday in Compton as ongoing ICE raids take place across the greater Los Angeles area. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

Riders make their way down Alondra Boulevard in Compton on Sunday during the Human Rights Unity Ride. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

Juliana Vega pets a horse before the Human Rights Unity Ride. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

A horse waits before partaking in the the Human Rights Unity Ride as ongoing ICE raids take place across the greater Los Angeles Area on on Sunday, June 22, 2025 in Compton, CA. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

A rider sits atop his horse before the Human Rights Unity Ride as ongoing ICE raids take place across the greater Los Angeles Area on on Sunday, June 22, 2025 in Compton, CA. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

Mike Gibson, left, and Connecting Compton co-founder Hector Gomez sit atop their horses before the Human Rights Unity Ride. (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)