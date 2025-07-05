1

1. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JULY 4, 2025: Dogs from The Unstoppable Dogs group are pushed during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 2. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JULY 4, 2025: A man holds up a “Lafufu” during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 3. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JULY 4, 2025: A float from Air Force Minijets is seen during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times) 4. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – JULY 4, 2025: The group Mrs. Roper Romps waves to the crowd during a Fourth of July parade Friday, July 4, 2025, in Huntington Beach, Calif. (William Liang / For the Times) (William Liang/For The Times)