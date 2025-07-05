Hundreds of protesters who spent the Fourth of July in downtown Los Angeles to rally against the immigration raids that have roiled the region and the surge in federal funding approved this week to keep them going. Many on the street said they were skipping the barbecues and fireworks this year. They marched through Olvera Street and outside the Federal Building, which houses the immigration court, waving signs. Several police officers were monitoring the protest but kept their distance during the gathering, which lasted a few hours. “No more occupation! No more deportation!” the protesters chanted. At the Federal Building, military personnel lined up shoulder-to-shoulder guarding the property with shields and guns.

An American flag passes by Marines standing guard during a rally against the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at the Federal Building on Friday in Los Angeles. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of Angelenos peacefully march and protest ICE tactics that are affecting their communities at a rally at City Hall on Friday in Los Angeles. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 4 1. Los Angeles, CA – July 04: Gwen Roberts joins thousands of Angelenos to peacefully march and protest Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics that are affecting their communities at a rally at City Hall on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times) (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times) 2. Los Angeles, CA – July 04: Marines and National Guard stand guard as Angelenos rally against the ongoing ICE raids taking place in the city in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times) (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times) 3. Los Angeles, CA – July 04: Nancy Gonzalez wears fake bullet belts with her ornate dress made by Maria Flores representing Mexico at a rally against the ongoing ICE raids taking place in the city at LA City Hall on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times) (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times) 4. Los Angeles, CA – July 04: Nancy Gonzalez poses in an outfit showing her Mexican heritage as thousands of Angelenos peacefully march and protest Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics that are affecting their communities at a rally at City Hall on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times) (Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)

Joe Wagner of ATU Local 1277 rallies against the ongoing ICE raids taking place in the city in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on Friday in Los Angeles. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Marines stand guard during a rally against the ongoing ICE raids in the city at the Federal Building on Friday in Los Angeles. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)