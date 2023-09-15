Josh Duhamel, 50, and his wife Audra Mari aged 29 are expecting their first baby together and the couple’s big news has made many fans curious about taking a look at Audra’s stunning model photos.

Josh Duhamel is one of Hollywood‘s most well-known faces. The actor has starred in films like Safe Haven, Life As We Know It, and Transformers: The Last Knight. However, besides his movies, the star’s personal life has also been highly publicized. His previous marriage with singer and rapper Fergie lasted a decade. The star tied the knot once again in 2022 with model Audra Mari.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Photos of Josh Duhamel’s wife from her beauty pageant days

Audra is not just a model but also a former beauty pageant winner. She won the Miss North Dakota USA title back in 2014 at the age of 20. Later that same year, Audra grabbed the second spot at the Miss USA pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Following her national wins, the beauty became Miss World America and represented the country at the Miss World pageant 2016. She won the sixth place in the pageant.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Photo credit should read ZACH GIBSON/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation

Audra Mari has also worked as a swimsuit model

Besides her beauty pageant wins, Audra also has a modeling career. CBS-4 notes that she famously appeared in the Ocean Drive Swimsuit issue.

She occasionally also does brand promotions via her Instagram where she has nearly 100,000 followers. One of the brands she promotes quite often is the Lost In Fargo apparel brand.

She also promotes other swimwear brands like Iskka Swim.

Josh and Audra are expecting their first baby

Taking to her Instagram recently Audra revealed she and Josh are expecting their first baby together. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and celebrated their one-year anniversary. Sharing the photograph of her sonogram she wrote in the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

The couple has a 21-year age difference with Audra being 29 and Josh, 50.

One of the first comments on the post was from Josh’s ex-wife Fergie. “I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” the songstress wrote.