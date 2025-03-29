Motorists ride past a damaged building after a strong earthquake struck Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025. Credit – Reuters/Stringer

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook Southeast Asia on Friday, causing widespread damage as it hit Myanmar with an epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar ‘s second largest city, with tremors felt strongly across Thailand and also in China. The earthquake, which ruptured along the Sagaing Fault, was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, and caused widespread damage.

A 33-story building under construction near the popular Chatuchak market in Bangkok, Thailand’s capital city, collapsed. Footage of the building’s demise shows crowds of onlookers running away from the rubble in panic.

According to the Associated Press, as of Saturday evening in Thailand, Bangkok city authorities have reported 10 fatalities—nine at the site of the high-rise collapse—while over 70 people are said to be unaccounted for.

In Myanmar, the earthquake’s death toll, per the AP, has exceeded 1,600, citing government officials Saturday evening, with numbers expected to rise as recovery efforts continue. In addition, authorities report over 3,000 people are injured, with over 100 others missing. Myanmar’s military chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, visited earthquake survivors receiving treatment in hospitals in the country’s capital city, Naypyidaw, on Saturday.

Amnesty International’s Myanmar researcher Joe Freeman said in a statement that the earthquake “could not come at a worse time” for the country as it still reels from the 2021 military coup and subsequent displacement of masses in a civil war.

Per reports of a local televised speech, Myanmar’s ruling military junta declared a state of emergency in several regions affected by the earthquake on Friday, and called for humanitarian aid in a rare show of international appeal.

The United Nations allocated $5 million to start relief efforts. Myanmar’s government has also said that blood donations are in high demand for the wounded. Teams from the Myanmar Red Cross Society are reportedly working to connect hospitals and clinics with emergency blood donations.

You can see the damage inflicted by the devastating earthquake in the images below.

Contact us at letters@time.com.