Abstract

Phonotimpus pennimani and P. talquian (Phrurolithidae) are common spider species inhabiting leaf litter in tropical environments of Chiapas, Mexico. This study summarizes laboratory and field observations on their natural history. Both species were observed preying on Tomoceridae springtails in the field and exhibited a preference for springtails in laboratory conditions. Both species continued feeding well beyond maturity, and juveniles were capable of subduing large springtails. Females continued feeding even while guarding their egg sacs. Both species constructed disk-like egg sacs and guarded them until offspring emergence, demonstrating maternal care. Juveniles and penultimate instars typically constructed retreats for molting. Additionally, we documented the parasitism on P. pennimani eggs by a Scelionidae wasp.

Chamé-Vázquez, David, Ibarra-Núñez, Guillermo, & Jiménez, María-Luisa. (2025). Natural history of two spider species of the genus Phonotimpus (Araneae: Phrurolithidae) endemic to Chiapas, Mexico. Acta zoológica mexicana, 41, e2714. Epub 20 de mayo de 2025.https://doi.org/10.21829/azm.2025.4112714