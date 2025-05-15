Cutting onions can be a tearful experience Foster.r/Getty Images

If you find yourself crying when chopping onions, physicists have found a possible solution – but professional chefs probably aren’t going to like it.

When onions are cut open, they spray a mixture of sulphur-rich compounds into the air, one of which is syn-propanethial-S-oxide, a chemical that triggers the nerves in the eye responsible for producing tears.

Sunghwan Jung at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and his colleagues used a high-speed camera to analyse in detail the spray produced when…