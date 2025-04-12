The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.



Long-time pickleball watcher but first-time player? If so, maybe you’re wondering how to get started playing this popular sport. “The best way is by taking a lesson or clinic and having someone teach you about the proper technique,” says Spencer Janes. Janes would know, as the co-owner of The Jar Pickleball Club in Toronto, a new facility for pickleballers in the city.

From there, he suggests looking for similarly skilled players to play with. “If you’re a beginner and you step on a court with advanced players smashing the ball at you constantly, you’re not going to grow,” he says.

If you’re also feeling a little unequipped to play this season, here are a few items you can consider investing in to help your career as an amateur pickleballer.

A good set of paddles is the very basic you want to have to play this sport, and this best-selling set (which comes with a backpack) has lightweight paddles that are easy to hold. One reviewer even described them as “non-slippy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pickleball… but make it fashion! This colour block paddle from Fairgrounds is light as a feather but tough as nails, giving beginner players quick reflexes and steady control with every swing.

If you’re still new to pickleball and would like to get some driveway practice time, this set includes paddles, balls (indoor/outdoor) and a carrying bag to cover all your basic game needs. The set is a good fit for newbies or intermediate players.

While you love pickleball, maybe you’re also a fan of racquet sports in general. If so, this set that’s quick to put together comes with all you need for a game of pickleball but also tennis, badminton and even the non-racquet sport of volleyball.

Story continues below advertisement

This portable more affordable net meets official pickleball guidelines and reviewers like that it’s easy to assemble.

Pickleball is fun but what about 4 square pickleball? While this net converts to a regular pickleball net, you can also switch things up to play the offshoot game of 4 square pickleball.

You may also like:

Unisex Modern Pickleball Bag – $39.99

Men’s Gel-Dedicate 8 Pickleball Shoes – $119.95

Story continues below advertisement

Pickleball Hat – $19.99

Janes says learning the game and particularly the strategy of the game is key to enjoying the sport and while a lesson is likely the best way to get started, a little light pickleball-themed reading on the side could help your game.

More Recommendations 10 travel essentials to pack in your carry-on for a short getaway

The best carry-on luggages for 2025 travel

This desktop version of the game, which includes a mat, a one-inch pickleball, a three-inch tall net and two mini racquets, is a cute gift idea for the gamer in your life. It also comes with a 32-page book on the sport’s rules, history, and even trivia. Pre-order your kit now – it’s available early May.

If your back doesn’t love bending over to pick up balls that got past you, this handy retriever attaches to your racquet and will help give you a bit more reach to avoid the full bend.

Story continues below advertisement

Can’t hurt sometimes to have some extra balls around and these, which are USA Pickleball-approved, come in a three, 12 or 100 pack even in three colors (yellow, pink, and ember).

This stylish pickleball tote bag can be home to racquets, balls, water bottles, and more when you’re headed to a game.

This cozy graphic hoodie is the perfect accessory for any pickleball-lover, especially during those chilly evening games.

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Performance Socks – $24.61

Sports Water Bottle – $17.99

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 Weightless Mineral Sunscreen – $86.00