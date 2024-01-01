The 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in front of his horrified friends on Primrose Hill just before midnight on New Year’s Eve has been named by police.

Schoolboy Harry Pitman was killed as he stood and waited to watch the fireworks extravaganza.

He has been named and pictured by Scotland Yard in the force’s operation portal appealing for witnesses and information.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody where he currently remains, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Thousands of revellers witnessed his horrific killing and police officers had to wade through huge crowds to get to the dying teenager at the top of Primrose Hill, Camden.

Did you see what happened? email matthew.lodge@mailonline.co.uk

Schoolboy Harry Pitman, 16, was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill as he waited to watch the fireworks display

Police officers conduct a fingertip search on Primrose Hill

Metropolitan Police Officers have cordoned off the area in the park where the incident occurred

A forensic team team arrived at the park to examine the crime scene

Between 20,000 and 50,000 people are estimated to have gathered to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Primrose Hill

Officers administered First Aid before paramedics and a helicopter ambulance arrived but Harry was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight.

Police said a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time. He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him.

‘His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

‘A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

‘We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year. It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences.

‘Primrose Hill was very busy at the time and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police.

‘It is vital that we build a clear picture of the moments leading up to, and immediately after, Harry’s murder and I need anyone with information about the altercation, or the attack, to contact us immediately.’

Primrose Hill – an exclusive London suburb where houses are sold for multimillion pound sums – was cordoned off on Monday morning as dozens of police patrolled the area and turned away families hoping to walk their dogs through the park.

Forensics teams arrived later in the day and a forensics tent could be seen at the crest of the park, while litter from Sunday night’s festivities littered the hillside.

The spot is among the most popular in the capital for those hoping to watch the London Eye fireworks.

A local resident told MailOnline: ‘My son was there last night. At around 11.40 -11.45pm, two police cars were driving slowly through the crowds up to the top of the hill.

Forensics teams and officers at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Thousands of revellers witnessed his horrific killing and police officers had to wade through huge crowds to get to the dying teenager

Litter can be seen strewn across the floor by revellers amid the crime scene this morning

A lone police officer stands guard at the edge of the cordon on the morning after the youngster was stabbed to death

Police officers conducted a search of the area in the park where the schoolboy had been stabbed

Police officers had to wade through the huge crowds to get to the dying teenager at the top of the hill

A line of officers beside the taped off cordon who stand watch in the exclusive London suburb

‘A young lad had been stabbed and was lying on the floor. There were too many people to clear away completely so the officers had to tape off a small patch where the boy had fallen.

‘Those officers and paramedics then worked on him, trying to save his life, basically as fireworks were being let off and people were whooping and hollering.

‘It was a strange, eerie scene and a damning indictment on the knife violence gripping London.

‘This wasn’t a small event, there must have been around 30,000 people on the hill at that time last night.

‘It’s always been busy up there on New Year’s Eve but last night was as packed as I’d ever seen it.

‘This young lad was murdered in clear view of people.’

One local woman said there were ‘hundreds if not thousands’ of people there at the time of the attack.

She said it was ‘absolutely tragic and shocking’ that a teenager could be killed on her doorstep, adding: ‘It’s not just a young people’s party – there would have been families with young children there, too.

‘It would have been rammed. It’s not just locals – people come from miles around.’

Several others said they saw police searching revellers before they were allowed to leave the park, forming queues which took a long time to clear.

Forensics teams at the summit of Primrose Hill were hours earlier tens of thousands of people stood to watch the fireworks

A white tent can be seen in Primrose Hill as others continue to gather evidence

Primrose Hill offers the best view of London Eye’s New Year’s Eve firework display and it is understood large crowds gathered there last night

The scene in Primrose Hill in Camden where an area of the park has been cordoned off by the Metropolitan Police

Another local, who wished not to be named, described the incident as ‘tragic but inevitable’, explaining he had made ‘hundreds’ of complaints to police about anti-social behaviour in the park.

He said it had become a ‘party hotspot’ with drugs and alcohol since the pandemic.

Gina Germano, a mother of two teenage boys who were at Primrose Hill at the time of the attack, said she had ‘warned’ them about gangs there, explaining it had become ‘rough’ since 2020.

Shocked witnesses took to social media site X last night to describe what they had seen.

One revealed how the teenager, wearing a black jumper, fell to the floor covered in blood.

One man tweeted: ‘People are so desensitised now, they were just looking at the dead body with their kids. Who brings a knife out on New Years?’

Another witness, Benedict Yorston, added: ‘London fireworks viewing from Primrose Hill a tad more exciting than expected.

’40 police, holding a 20m circular corden around a body on which CPR was being performed for > 10 minutes, 3 ambulances

‘Hopefully managed to resuscitate but didn’t look hopeful’

Detectives say the area was ‘busy’ with New Year revellers at the time as Primrose Hill offers one of the best views of London Eye’s New Year’s Eve firework displays.

Harry’s devastated family are being supported by specialist officers.

The area is well known as a desirable place to live with its big park and long list of celebrity residents.

Jude Law, Daniel Craig, Kate Moss and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver all call Primrose Hill home.

Harry was the 22nd teenager to be killed in London in 2023, 18 of whom were fatally stabbed.

A Met Police spokesman said: ‘Officers administered First Aid before London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics arrived.

‘Despite their efforts, the victim, believed to be a 16-year-old boy, was sadly pronounced dead shortly before midnight.’

He added: ‘Extensive police cordons remain in place as officers conduct forensic examinations of the scene and the surrounding area.

‘Officers believe the area was busy with people at the time. If you saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material that can help us, please call 101.’

Did you see what happened? email matthew.lodge@mailonline.co.uk