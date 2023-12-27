





The latest badly behaved tourist in Yellowstone National Park is reportedly none other than Pierce Brosnan.

As The Messenger reports, the 70-year-old actor was cited in U.S. District Court for “foot travel in a thermal area” and a “closure violation” at Mammoth Terraces after reportedly entering the off-limits thermal area. The exact date of the incident wasn’t immediately clear, although an initial court appearance in Wyoming already occurred, with another set for Jan. 23, 2024.

He has been filming the movie Unholy Trinity in the nearby area.

Yellowstone is known for its unique hot springs and thermal areas, drawing thousands of visitors each year to the remote corner of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. But these features often prove to be a bit too alluring to tourists.

Earlier this year, a man was hit with federal criminal charges after allegedly trying to enter one of the park’s hot springs while drunk. Another was caught on video dipping his hand into a scalding geothermal pond. A few years ago, a man’s death was accidentally recorded by his sister after he fell into one of the boiling hot springs while trying to film a video.

Yellowstone has struggled with tourist behavior this year. Back in June, the park had to issue a reminder to tourists after a series of incidents involving the park’s wild animals were caught on social media video. Many of them were shared by the Instagram account Tourons of Yellowstone.

Brosnan has yet to comment publicly on the incident, but let’s hope he has learned his lesson like the many tourists before him.





