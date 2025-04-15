



MONTREAL — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre now says he doesn’t have a timeline for when he would defund the CBC despite promising in December to do it “very quick.”

Questioned by National Post on Tuesday on whether the Conservatives would defund the CBC within 100 days of forming government, Poilievre refused to commit to a specific timeline.

“I don’t have a time frame, but we’ve already said, I’ve already made my position clear on that, and it hasn’t changed: We’re going to defund the CBC,” Poilievre said.

His answer is a notable change from his position just a few months ago, at a time when polls suggested Conservatives held a sizeable lead in the polls over the Justin Trudeau-led Liberals.

In December, Poilievre told

Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley

that he would defund the public broadcaster quickly after taking power. The public broadcaster receives roughly $1.4 billion in annual government funding.

“I’m going to defund the CBC. That’s my commitment. My commitment has been the same since I first said it at my very first leadership rally in Regina. I said, ‘We will defund the CBC to save a billion dollars.’ That was my commitment then, it’s my commitment now,” he told Lilley.

On Tuesday, he also provided some new detail about what would happen to the public broadcaster’s English service under a Conservative government. He said that Canadians would continue to “enjoy” the CBC as a “nonprofit, self-funded organization”.

He reiterated his commitment to maintaining funding for Radio-Canada.

CBC has previously said that separating its funding from Radio-Canada’s would require legislative change. In January, the new head of CBC/Radio-Canada Marie-Philippe Bouchard said that cutting funding to the public broadcaster would “cripple” both the English and French services.

“It is to some extent an existential threat because it wouldn’t be the same corporation that we have today,” Bouchard said on

CBC radio show The Current

.

“If we are imagining that we are going to go forward with only French, the math just doesn’t work. There’s a serious risk that it will, in fact, cripple not only the English services, but also the French service,” she continued.

A CBC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for details on what the public broadcaster’s services would look like if it were transformed into a “nonprofit, self-funded” organization.

Defunding the CBC was a key policy plank for Poilievre from the moment he won the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada in 2022.

He often repeated his promise to defund the English service at rallies and public events, earning raucous applause from party faithful.

But the Conservative leader has quietly stopped including the promise in public speeches in recent months as his party’s significant polling lead on the Liberals has melted away. Earlier this month,

a Postmedia-Leger poll

suggested the Mark Carney-led Liberals (44 per cent) held a six-point lead on Poilievre’s Conservatives (38 per cent).

Liberal leader Mark Carney has gone the opposite route of Poilievre, promising to double the funding of CBC/Radio-Canada in coming years all the while allowing the public broadcaster to continue running advertisements.

On Tuesday, he criticized Poilievre for his commitment to slash the CBC’s budget and promising tax cuts to supports workers and companies affected by sweeping U.S. tariffs

“How is (Poilievre) going to finance his big tax cut? He’s going to get rid of the CBC. He’s going to get rid of foreign aid. He’s going to get rid of dental care. He’s going to get rid of childcare,” Carney said.

“He’s going to get rid of all those aspects and then think that 1,000 flowers are going to bloom. Well, that’s not the way things work.”

National Post

