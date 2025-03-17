Article content
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he will scrap the industrial carbon tax, which hits sectors “like steel, aluminum, and energy.”
The move comes on the heels of a decision on Friday by new Prime Minister Mark Carney to reduce the price of the consumer carbon tax rate to zero, which means Canadians will no longer pay it on fuels.
In “axing the tax,” Carney was cribbing from Poilievre, who has spent the past two years crisscrossing the country campaigning on a promise to get rid of the consumer carbon tax and blaming it for the higher costs of food and fuel in the country.
Technically, Carney didn’t remove the tax, but scaled the price to zero through regulation. Canadians on track to receive a carbon-tax rebate due to be sent out next month should still expect to receive one.
More to come.
