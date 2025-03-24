Poilievre said a Conservative government will pay for the tax cut by cutting waste, eliminating bureaucracy and consultants and bringing in a rule that any new spending needs to be offset by spending cuts of the same size.

The Conservatives plan to lower the bottom income tax bracket from 15 per cent to 12.75 per cent, which the party says would save the average worker about $900.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced a proposal on Monday to cut the lowest income tax bracket, saving the average family about $1,800 annually.

In a video posted to social media early on Monday morning, Poilievre described taxes as “the fine you pay for the crime of working hard.”

The Conservative proposal one-ups a promise from Liberal Leader Mark Carney on Sunday that he would cut the lowest income tax bracket by one percentage point, from 15 per cent to 14 per cent. Carney’s plan would save the average two-income family about $825.

Poilievre also portrayed the tax cut as a way to build a buffer against the threat of tariffs from the United States.

“We know that tax cuts create jobs and that will help build Canada’s economic fortress against American threats,” said Poilievre.

Poilievre will be in Brampton this morning for a 10 a.m. press conference after launching his campaign at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Sunday.

