Public Investment Fund (PIF) on June 19 announced the launch of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company (ERC), a wholly owned subsidiary, to build and operate the facilities for Expo 2030 Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s first World Expo. ERC will also be responsible for preserving the legacy of the event.

The masterplan for Expo 2030 Riyadh spans 6 million square meters, making it one of the largest World Expo sites. Located to the north of the city, the site will be near the future King Salman International Airport and directly connected to key landmarks across the Saudi capital.

Long-term vision and legacy

Expo 2030 Riyadh is expected to attract more than 40 million visits. Following the event, ERC will lead the transformation of the Expo’s gated area into a global village. This multicultural hub will feature retail, dining, and residential spaces with world-class amenities, aiming to set new benchmarks for sustainable tourism and urban living, a press release by PIF said.

PIF continues to deliver on its strategic mandate: achieving sustainable economic impact for Saudi Arabia while securing long-term returns. As one of the world’s most influential investors, PIF is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification, driving the development of transformative giga-projects and landmark real estate initiatives.

Strategic partnerships and operational readiness

ERC is rapidly initiating operations to fulfill its mission. It will work closely with local and international private sector partners across construction, cultural programming, and event management to realize Expo 2030 Riyadh’s full potential.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will run from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031. It will enhance Riyadh’s appeal to global businesses, underlining its status as one of the world’s fastest-transforming capitals—offering sustainability, connectivity, and high quality of life at scale. Riyadh secured hosting rights for Expo 2030 in November 2023, winning the vote in the first round.

Economic impact and job creation

During its construction phases, Expo 2030 Riyadh and its legacy are projected to contribute approximately $64 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP and create around 171,000 direct and indirect jobs. Once operational, the Expo is expected to contribute about $5.6 billion annually to GDP.

Participating countries will have the option to construct permanent pavilions, contributing to the event’s enduring legacy. The Expo will serve as a platform for sustained business and investment opportunities, both regionally and globally.