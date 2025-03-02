We test all sorts of star projectors, and with so many coming to the market now (thanks to TikTok and Instagram campaigns), it’s hard to know what to choose.

Specifications Size: 4.1 x 4.1 x 3.9 inches (105 x 105 x 100 millimeters) Weight: 0.95 pound (430 grams) Laser: Yes, Class 1 Control: On-body, remote control Rotation: Yes Sleep timer: Yes Speaker: Yes (built-in sounds only) Projection surface: Not specified (but large)

Although we have compiled a guide of the best star projectors, new models crop up all the time. We continue to monitor the market for unique models with different or interesting functionality. Although the Pikoy Galaxy Projector doesn’t seem to offer anything unique, we were surprised at the low price — less than $20 at the time of purchase. We wanted to see if you could enhance your environment with this inexpensive projector or if you shouldn’t bother. Read on to find out what we made of it.

Pikoy Galaxy Projector review

Pikoy Galaxy Projector: Design

★★★½

The projector is roughly palm-sized, which is smaller than other star projectors we’ve reviewed. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Four available colorways

Smaller than other star projectors

Two projection positions

The Pikoy Galaxy Projector is available in four colors: black, white, navy blue and pale pink. We have the white model. As with most lower-cost star projectors, the same model is sold by other distributors under different names and descriptions. We picked Pikoy, as there was a discount on this particular model when we were purchasing it.

The Pikoy projector is one of the smaller star projectors we’ve reviewed; it’s slightly bigger than a softball and very light. It can easily be picked up and moved around with one hand. There isn’t a stand, though. Instead, there are two flat areas on the base that prevent the ball from rolling and allow you sit it in one of two positions. A strip of function buttons runs down one length of the device next to the USB-C port. We were pleased to see that these were backlit, which makes it easy to change the controls in the dark.

There are two flat surfaces in the otherwise globe-shaped projector, so you can set it at two different positions. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The box is fine. When we say “fine,” we mean it won’t win any design awards, but it’s pleasant enough. It is a star-scape design with no product picture on the box. Gift recipients need to open the box to see what it is or read the text describing the unit as a “blue ocean dream galaxy projector.”

Pikoy Galaxy Projector: Performance

★★★★

Image 1 of 2 The lights emitted from this little projector are bright and vivid. You can control the RGBW lights individually. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The aurora lights fill a large space, and the lasers even more so. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Bright enough projection to fill the room

Some customization

Quiet motor

We were pleasantly surprised by the Pikoy Galaxy Projector’s performance. For a small and relatively inexpensive unit, this unassuming little projector shines bright enough to flood the room with color and laser stars. If you’re looking for a small device that plugs in and brightens your space with patterns of color, this projector will tick those boxes.

Compared with highly customizable models like the Encalife Atmosphere , however, the Pikoy projector is fairly limited. There is still some level of customization: You can change the combinations of the red, green, blue and white lights; the speed of the rotation; and whether to have the stars on or off.

The light shines the brightest where the projector is pointed, falling off at the sides but leaving a nice glow. The laser dots extend further. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The motor makes a little whirring noise that is more noticeable than in, for example, the Pococo Galaxy star projector, which is nearly silent. However, the noise is bothersome only if you’re sitting right next to it and there’s no other background noise.

Pikoy Galaxy Projector: Functionality

★★★★

The Pikoy Galaxy Projector is controlled by the on-body buttons and a small remote control. We were thankful for the backlit buttons in the dark. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Basic remote control

Built-in white-noise sounds

Sleep timer function

This is a basic star projector; there is no swanky app or voice control, and the customization levels are limited. The quality of the built-in Bluetooth speaker is in line with what you’d expect at this price. We like using these kinds of speakers to play podcasts, as they don’t need the same quality sound system as music would.

The Pikoy projector has a remote control, which is needed to customize the lights, adjust the speed of rotation, increase the volume, and change the built-in sounds. You can still use the projector without the remote, but you’ll be stuck with the default color configurations.

There are 15 built-in sounds, including running water, storm, rain, lullaby, piano music, rainforest music, birds and a fire crackling. This could be a good function for users who are looking for a sleep aid and don’t want to stream sounds from their Bluetooth device.

A sleep timer can be set to turn the unit off after two, four or six hours. We’ve found the best use for sleep timers (aside from not wasting electricity when you’re asleep) is for a baby’s bedtime routine; there is no need to reenter the room to risk unsettling them. We’ve used ours in this way for several years.

Should I buy the Pikoy Galaxy Projector?

Buy it if: ✅ You want a good value. Although the Pikoy Galaxy Projector is cheaper than many of the star projectors we have reviewed, it easily holds its own. ✅ You don’t have much room on your shelf. This self-balancing star projector doesn’t sit on an external stand and takes up a tiny amount of shelf space.

Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want something rechargeable. Unfortunately, the Pikoy projector must be near a power source. ❌ You want to project scientific disc-based images. For that, you will need a disc projector, like the Ainael (review coming soon) or the Pococo Galaxy star projector.

We picked up the Pikoy Galaxy Projector for less than $20. Given that it can change the ambiance of an entire room at the touch of a button, we think that’s a pretty good deal. It would make a perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer for a space enthusiast, child, gamer, movie fan or party thrower.

If you want a more premium product, consider the Govee Star Light Projector we reviewed recently. It has loads more customization options, thanks to an easy-to-use app, and the overall quality, including the speaker, is better. It is quite large, though.

If you’re buying a star projector to transform a child’s bedroom, we would always recommend the Astronaut Starry Sky Projector. It has pretty much the same functionality as the Pikoy, but it comes in a fun astronaut design. Even after a few years of use, it still delights our young children each night.

For a rechargeable unit, we recommend the Orzorz Galaxy Lite, which is a disc-based projector, meaning the light projects an image from the inserted disc rather than projecting different-colored lights and lasers.