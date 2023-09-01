It’s not been the summeriest of Augusts, but that didn’t stop us from enjoying delicious fresh flavours this month! If you’re not feeling quite ready to give up on summer just yet, catch up on our newest recipes, and bring a taste of sunshine to your plate throughout September.

Over the last few weeks we’ve added a whole load of lunch and dinner dishes to our website, from slimming-friendly salads to veggie warmers that’ll work on chillier days. Don’t worry if you missed any of the new additions – we’ve rounded them all up for you below.

Did you know that we can send our latest recipes straight to your inbox? Make sure you’re signed up to a free account on our website and ‘New Recipes’ is ticked in your account preferences so you’ll always be one of the first to try them!

Spinach and Chicken Meatball Salad

You might not think of putting meatballs in a salad, but once you’ve tried this Spinach and Chicken Meatball Salad it’ll all make sense. Lovely and light, this easy recipe ticks so many boxes – it’s quick, delicious and just 186 calories per serving.

Making your own meatballs from scratch is the magic that keeps this dish so slimming friendly. All you need to do is blitz the ingredients together, and then form walnut-sized meatballs that are perfectly seasoned, with a hint of chilli, ginger and garlic.

Pop them on top of the fresh, crunchy salad, drizzle over the sweet and spicy dressing and serve!

Piña Colada Ice Cream

If you need a taste of summer before the season’s over, this Piña Colada Ice Cream is sunshine in a bowl. Just like the creamy cocktail it’s named after, our frozen treat brings the fun, fruity flavours of coconut and pineapple, with a splash of rum for good measure.

We’ve skipped the sugar and cream that you’d usually find in a recipe like this, which means you can enjoy a few scoops for only 140 calories.

You won’t even need a fancy ice cream machine to make this one – although a little bit of patience is key to getting a silky smooth result. You’ll need to pop back to the freezer a couple of times to give the mixture a good stir.

Cod with Salsa Verde

Looking for dinner ideas that are quick and low in calories? You won’t beat this Cod with Salsa Verde when it comes to fast flavour! If you’ve got 11 minutes and you’re trying to eat more fish, this is the recipe for you.

The soft flaky fish is livened up with our vibrant, punchy green salsa made from fresh herbs, garlic, capers and anchovies. Since each serving comes in at only 104 calories, there’s plenty of room to add some steamed veggies and a spoonful of baby new potatoes on the side.

Chimichurri Sweet Potato

You might not expect to find a chimichurri sauce on a vegetarian dish, but the zingy, refreshing flavours are more than a match for our baked sweet potato. We’ve made a slimming-friendly version of the sauce that’s usually paired with meat, and drizzled it over this Chimichurri Sweet Potato instead.

Stuffed with sweet cherry tomatoes and fat-free Greek yoghurt, this recipe is perfect for lunch dinner, or even as a side dish. We’ve cooked our spuds in the microwave to keep the time down, but you could roast them in the oven if you prefer.

Salsa Salad

Ever wanted to turn your favourite Mexican-style side dish into a salad? This Salsa Salad is everything you could hope for, with the perfect balance of fresh and fiery flavours. You’ll find onions, peppers and avocado in the mix, along with juicy tomatoes and a zesty garlic and lime dressing.

At just 70 calories per serving, there’s always room on your plate for a spoonful. Try pairing it with Chicken Fajitas, nachos, enchiladas or any of your family’s top Mexican-inspired fakeaway dishes.

Ketchup

Yep, that’s right, we’ve made our own version of the sauce that goes with everything! This Ketchup has far less sugar than shop-bought versions, with all the flavour and none of the nasty additives.

It’s easier to make than you might think, and as long as you store it correctly, you can keep it in the fridge for up to 3 weeks. Give it a twist with some sriracha for a spicy version, or add in smoked paprika for a deliciously smoky flavour.

Smothered on a burger or squeezed onto chips, you’ll be making this all the time once you’ve tasted it!

Tandoori Spiced Chickpea Burgers

Can you believe these Tandoori Spiced Chickpea Burgers are completely vegan? Trust us, they’re just the ticket when you can’t choose between a burger night or an Indian-style fakeaway for dinner.

We’ve used protein-rich quinoa to bind the spiced chickpea patties together, so you can expect these burgers to be nice and filling. For an extra flavour boost, our recipe includes a minty, homemade onion chutney that you can whip up in seconds.

At 370 calories per burger, these are a veggie-friendly crowd-pleaser whether you serve them on their own, or with a side of Sweet Potato Fries.

Tuna and Sweetcorn Fishcakes

When you’re in-between shopping trips it’s always helpful to have a few recipes to hand that you can rustle up from minimal store cupboard staples. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the ingredients list for these Tuna and Sweetcorn Fishcakes – we’re betting you probably already have most of what you need in your kitchen.

They might be simple to make, but they’re seriously tasty too! Once they’re cooked to perfection, you end up with a gorgeous golden coating that gives each fishcake a satisfying crunch. Serve with a simple side salad for a lovely light lunchtime meal.

Greek-Style Omelette Wrap

Breakfast, brunch or lunch, there’s never a bad time to tuck into this Greek-Style Omelette Wrap. We’ve made a super-thin omelette, topped it with a tortilla wrap and flipped it over, before filling it with delicious Greek-style flavours.

We’re talking reduced-fat feta and red onion, mixed with salad tomatoes and a fresh herby, Tzatziki-inspired yoghurt sauce. Once it’s all bundled up, you’ve got a 355-calorie wrap, made in just 15 minutes.

Are you signed up to receive our recipe updates?

With a website account, you can stay up to date with all things Pinch of Nom by signing up to receive our Weekly Nom updates straight to your inbox. If you’re not sure how to sign up, our guide walks you through it here.

Make sure to tick ‘New Recipes’ in your preferences – this will guarantee you’re always one of the first to hear about our latest recipes!

If you’ve got a minute, why not pop by our Facebook group to let us know which of our latest recipes you’ll be cooking up first? There are almost 1 million members in the group so it’s the place to be for slimming inspiration, motivation, recipe ideas and more!