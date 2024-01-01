We can’t quite believe it’s 2024! December has been a busy month at Pinch of Nom HQ, with lots of exciting things going on…not least our brand-new cookbook Pinch of Nom: Express FINALLY being out in the world.

Even with all the brand-new cookbook excitement, we’ve been busy as ever creating tasty, slimming-friendly wonders to help see you through January. From Thai-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup to Pineapple Beef Stew, there’s sure to be a dish you want to warm up with on this list.

Creamy Balsamic Pork

Our Creamy Balsamic Pork recipe is maximum comfort food for minimal effort. Inspired by one of our go-to Italian restaurant favourites, we’ve brought the calories down using a couple of nifty reduced-fat swaps.

The trick is to simmer your lean pork medallions in the homemade, tangy balsamic sauce until rich with flavour and mouth-wateringly tender.

Balsamic packs a punch all on its own, and yet we’ve taken things up a notch with a sweet glug of apple juice and a lip-smacking teaspoon of wholegrain mustard.

You’re left with a sauce that’s so velvety and moreish, you need to mop up every last drop! You can wipe the bowl clean with a wholemeal bread roll, but if you’re asking us…nothing beats a fluffy side portion of Creamy Mashed Potatoes.

Mushroom Bhaji

If you love to mix up your starters, mains and side dishes to keep family curry night fun and delicious, you’ll love our brand-new Mushroom Bhaji recipe. An easy-peasy side dish that’ll fit right into an Indian-inspired fakeaway spread, we’ve simmered mushrooms, tomatoes, onion and garlic with fragrant spices and just a hint of chilli – to keep things nice and mild.

You’ll find that a smaller serving (for a starter or side dish) works out at around 64 calories, or you can go bigger and serve it as a main dish over a portion of basmati rice.

It’s a scrummy option if you’re looking for a curry you can tuck into for Veganuary or Meat-Free Mondays throughout 2024!

Loaded Lamb Sweet Potato Fries

These Loaded Lamb Sweet Potato Fries look and taste like they should be off the menu when you’re following a slimming plan, and yet you can pile them high for just 315 calories per portion!

Topped with lamb, mint-infused yoghurt, tangy feta cheese and salad, our twist on classic sweet potato fries is far more slimming friendly than you might think, thanks to a few lower-calorie swaps.

We’ve kept this one better for you and your budget by rustling everything up from scratch, including the seasoning for the mince, the fries and the cooling, minty yoghurt.

One key ingredient you won’t want to miss is harissa paste. A smoky store cupboard staple, it’s perfect for adding spice to sauces or marinades in a flash. You can read all you need to know about harissa paste in this article.

Roasted Piri Piri Veg

Add some colour to your plate with this gorgeous Roasted Piri Piri Veg. A medley of tender sweet potatoes, carrots and peppers, this eye-catching side dish is every bit as yummy as it looks, thanks to the herby, spiced honey glaze it’s roasted in.

They’re delicious served with grilled meat or as a vegetarian meal with a side of rice.

Our top tip for this recipe is to cut everything up into equal slices; this will help your tray of veggies to cook as evenly as possible. A set of sharp knives will get the job done quickly and safely!

Thai-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

If you love a Thai-inspired fakeaway night, why not try all of your favourite flavours in a warming soup? Our Thai-Spiced Butternut Squash Soup is the ideal winter-warmer for going back to work post-Christmas, since it’s low in calories without compromising on bold, Thai-style spice.

We’ve blended together fresh butternut squash, onions and peppers, and given them an aromatic upgrade using zingy lemongrass paste, chilli flakes, punchy ginger and lime.

At only 122 calories per bowlful, it’s well worth organising your freezer to make room for tupperware-friendly extra portions.

A new year means a fresh start! You can find all of our meal planning tips for the new year here.

Pineapple Beef Stew

There’s no better remedy for a long day at work than a hearty bowl of comfort food. Our Pineapple Beef Stew puts a fruity twist on a classic, pairing juicy fresh pineapple with classic beef stew ingredients, simmered until fall-off-the-fork tender in a rich, tomatoey sauce.

You’ve got a choice of cooking methods, so you can have it ready on a schedule that suits you. Pop it in the oven, have it ready in a jiffy from an Instant Pot or come home to a batch that’s been bubbling away all day in your slow cooker.

It’s scrumptious no matter how you make it, but we have to admit…coming home to the smell of a ready-to-serve dinner never gets old!

If you don’t have a slow cooker or an Instant Pot, you can always take a look at our Amazon storefront – we’ll save all the makes and models we recommend there, especially if they’re up for a cracking price!

Strawberry Cream Pie

This utterly irresistible no-bake Strawberry Cream Pie is surprisingly low in calories! Almost as gorgeous to look at as it is to eat, this pretty pink pie is seriously impressive, and it’s a doddle to make.

Our creamy layer is bursting with strawberry flavours on top of an oh-so-crunchy digestive biscuit base, and we’ve decorated the top with delicate little low-fat aerosol cream rosettes. You can serve a silky slice with a cuppa for just 216 calories, or add an extra swirl of cream to take things up a notch.

