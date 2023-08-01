It might have been a little wet and windy this month, but we’ve not let that stop us from getting creative with vibrant summer-inspired flavours throughout July. From ice lollies and Pimm’s-inspired treats to elegant, Thai-style dishes, we’ve kept things slimming friendly without compromising on deliciousness.

You’ll find fakeaways, batch-cook wonders and sweet treats on this month’s menu, so there’s something for every mood and craving. We’ve sent all of these dishes to your inbox lately, but don’t worry if you’ve missed a couple of our emails – all of our newest recipes are in this easy roundup.

Smoked Salmon and Potato Salad

When you’re not sure what to have for lunch, our Smoked Salmon and Potato Salad more than answers the call. A combination of crunchy veggies, filling new potatoes and melt-in-the-mouth salmon, we’ve brought all of the sunshine-inspired flavours together with a homemade low-fat salad dressing that’s too moreish to miss.

There’s no shortage of greens in this low-calorie dish, thanks to peppery rocket, crisp sugar snap peas and crunchy, green spring onions.

Since it’s ready in just 25 minutes, working it into your midweek routine is bound to go swimmingly.

Strawberry and Kiwi Ice Lollies

Our Strawberry and Kiwi Ice Lollies are guaranteed to cool you down on warmer days. Made with no added sugar strawberry squash and topped with fresh kiwi, they’ve got everything you could ever want from an oh-so-fruity frozen treat.

Best of all, they’re delightfully simple to make for only 37 calories per pop. Once you’ve got the knack of the recipe, there’s nothing to stop you experimenting with a rainbow of fruity combos.

You’ll want to invest in a lolly mould from the supermarket (or via Amazon) so that you can stock up your freezer for the final part of summer.

Sesame Tofu Sticks with Peanut Sauce

If you’ve never tried tofu before, our mildly-spiced Sesame Tofu Sticks with Peanut Sauce are the perfect place to start. A crunchy medley of Asian-inspired flavours, we’ve marinated them in an aromatic, homemade glaze and set aside a savoury, satay-style sauce for dipping.

To get the nutty flavours for fewer calories, we’ve used peanut butter powder. For extra zing in every bite, you’ll want to add a squeeze of lime to your sticks before you dip them.

You should be able to find peanut butter powder at most supermarkets, or there are various brands for sale through Amazon (like the one below!).

Thai-style Sticky Rice with Mango and Coconut Sauce

Looking for a way to round off a Thai-inspired fakeaway night? Our Thai-style Sticky Rice with Mango and Coconut Sauce is the one. Creamy and fruity-sweet, this sticky rice dish brings something a little bit different to your weekend menu…for just 187 calories per portion!

We’ve said goodbye to full-fat coconut milk and swapped in slimming-friendly alternatives (including coconut dairy-free milk), to keep our rice dish nice and light without sacrificing satisfying juiciness.

The key to getting this dish just right is in not skimping on rice prep. By leaving your rice to soak for 5 hours and thoroughly washing away excess starch prior to cooking, it’s far easier to get your tiny grains to cook to fluffy perfection.

Pimm’s Cooler

Our Pimm’s Cooler deserves a spot at your garden-party spread all summer long. It’s got all the flavours you’d expect from Wimbledon’s most-famous beverage, except we’ve used swaps to bring things down to 94 calories per glass.

Best served with sunshine, crack this one out in your fanciest serving jug and you’ll instantly take sunny-day barbecues or afternoon teas to the next level.

To get our fizzy blend just right, we’ve paired juicy sliced satsumas and strawberries with the punchiness of diet ginger ale. Add a sprig of mint and you’re onto a winner!

We’re not quite ready to let go of Wimbledon-inspired recipes. You can find even more inspiration for what to nibble on while the sun’s shining bright here.

Coconut and Lime Chicken

To make sure our Coconut and Lime Chicken comes brimming with fragrant, Thai-style flavours, we’ve included fresh chilli, lime zest and zingy lemongrass on our simple list of ingredients.

At 280 calories per serving, this creamy chicken dish is silky, satisfying and slimming friendly, making it perfect for a midweek evening.

Taking a cue from our other Thai-style recipes, we’ve skipped high-calorie creams and lightened up our sauce using a coconut dairy-free milk alternative. Once your ingredients are simmered together, you’ll never be able to taste the difference!

The only dilemma with this versatile recipe is in deciding what to serve it with. Rice, mashed potatoes or homemade chips all work really well (it’s sure to be an instant family favourite no matter what!).

Creamy Tagliatelle with Roasted Vegetables

Our Creamy Tagliatelle with Roasted Vegetables is a must-try for your summertime menu. We’re talking about a Mediterranean-inspired medley of tagliatelle ribbons, cherry tomatoes, courgette and mushrooms in a garlicky, cheesy white sauce.

We’ve roasted our fresh veggies first, before popping them in the pan with the rest of the dish’s ingredients. It guarantees that they’re as juicy and flavourful as possible, and you can be cracking on with the pasta and the sauce while your oven works its magic.

If you’ve not got tagliatelle at home, don’t worry – you can use your go-to dried pasta shape from your store cupboard instead.

Ribbon-like linguine and spaghetti would work a treat, as would spirali or fusilli – they’ll soak up every last drop of our show-stopping sauce.

You can take a look at our guide to different types of pasta, if you’re still not sure.

Harissa Eggs

How do you like your eggs in the morning? Once you’ve tried our Harissa Eggs, there’ll only ever be one answer. A fiery toast topper that’s ready in 15 minutes, we’ve infused our egg with Middle Eastern-inspired flavours thanks to a spoonful of mildly-spicy green harissa paste.

You can use red harissa paste, if you’d prefer. Or you can use pesto to create a non-spicy version that’s every bit as colourful and tasty (just be sure to count any additional calories, if you’re keeping track).

We’ve topped our toast with a smooth layer of smashed avocado for our egg to rest on, or you can use reduced-fat cream cheese to reduce the calories further.

