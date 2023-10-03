September has disappeared in a flash and suddenly we’re in autumn! We’d be lying if we said we weren’t looking forward to embracing the new season with lots of soups, casseroles, slow cooker dishes and warming puddings – but first, we’ll be filling our meal plan with all of the delicious recipes we added to our website over the last month.

From side dishes that taste like the main event, to a fun twist on an Italian-inspired family favourite, you’ll want to make sure you’ve made a note of all these new additions!

Lemon and Mint Courgettes

Get more greens into your week by adding these zesty, herby Lemon and Mint Courgettes on the side of just about anything! This is the side dish that dinner dreams are made of; ready in under 15 minutes, in 4 simple steps, using a handful of ingredients.

Fresh mint and lemon bring the courgettes to life, ramping up the flavour without adding lots of extra calories. Pan-fry the slices until they’re golden brown, taking care not to let them get mushy – you still want a nice bite to your veggies.

Whether you dish them up with meat, fish or your favourite vegetarian dinner, they’ll bring colour and freshness to your plate.

Saag Aloo Fritters

One of our favourite orders from the Indian takeaway, saag aloo is a mildly-spiced dish of potatoes and spinach. We thought it was about time that we reimagined the fragrant vegetarian dish to create these Saag Aloo Fritters.

Perfect for serving as a starter at your next fakeaway night, we also think these crispy little fritters make for a tasty mid-afternoon snack. They’re only 45 calories each, and we’ve even included a refreshing minty yoghurt dip to take the flavours to the next level.

Will you be making these the next time you’re putting on an Indian-inspired curry night feast?

Creamy Chicken and Sweetcorn

With the weather taking a turn and darker nights drawing in, it’s definitely time for comforting meals like this Creamy Chicken and Sweetcorn. Guaranteed to have you looking forward to dinnertime, it’s every bit as satisfying and indulgent-tasting as the name suggests.

We’ve simmered juicy chicken breasts and loads of veggies in stock, before melting in cream cheese until the sauce is silky and luxurious.

On the table in under an hour, this is exactly the kind of recipe that you can pop on your meal plan time and time again – it goes with pasta, rice or potatoes, so you can serve it in loads of different ways!

Marmite Mushroom Bakes

If you’re already a fan of our Marmite Mushrooms on Toast recipe, we’ve got a sneaky suspicion that you’ll be rustling up these Marmite Mushroom Bakes for lunch in the near future.

A meat-free version of our Steak Bakes (and a tasty change from these Cheese and Onion Bakes), we’ve used sandwich thins rather than pastry to save on calories. Nice and quick to make, in just 25 minutes you’ll be ready to bite into the crispy parcels of creamy, savoury mushrooms.

Delicious on their own, try adding a portion of Homemade Oven Chips on the side to turn your snack into a hearty, filling lunch.

Garlic and Parmesan Potatoes

Fancy an Italian-inspired roastie on your next Sunday dinner? These Garlic and Parmesan Potatoes are perfectly crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle, with a flavour-boosting garlicky, cheesy coating.

Salty and savoury, the crushed garlic, herbs and Parmesan take these spuds to the next level, as well as making them more versatile than your average side dish.

Forget about saving them for a roast dinner – these crunchy potatoes work just as well with meatballs, or with this Creamy Lemon Chicken instead of pasta.

Cauliflower Cheese Balls

If you love a bit of cauliflower cheese on your roast dinner, it’s time to switch things up with these Cauliflower Cheese Balls! Soft and gooey on the inside, we’ve coated them in crispy panko breadcrumbs before baking (or air-frying) them until they’re deliciously crunchy on the outside.

Just wait until you try them dipped into our easy, slimming-friendly cheese sauce. It’s made with reduced-fat spreadable cheese and reduced-fat Cheddar to double up on cheesy flavour, without adding lots of extra calories.

Rolled-up Lasagne

It’s no secret that we like to take classic flavours and come up with new meal ideas that the whole family can enjoy together. There’s something so fun about this Rolled-up Lasagne, and it tastes even better than it looks!

Instead of layering the pasta sheets with meat and cheese sauce, we’ve softened them in hot water until they’re ready to be rolled up and filled with a creamy mixture of cheese and spinach. Sit your pasta swirls on top of a layer of rich bolognese, sprinkle on some cheese and you’re all set.

The only thing that’s missing is a slice of Cheesy Garlic Bread…

Tomato Soup with Orzo and Feta

There’s no better way to embrace autumn than diving into soup season. A comforting bowl of warming goodness, this Tomato Soup with Orzo and Feta is no ordinary broth. We’ve blitzed up affordable tinned tomatoes, onion and garlic for the base of the soup, before bulking it out with filling orzo pasta.

Crumble in salty feta cheese before serving, with a touch of balsamic vinegar to add a tasty tang. For 234 calories per serving, you’ll enjoy how hearty and satisfying this is at lunchtime, especially if you add a crusty bread roll to wipe the bowl clean.

