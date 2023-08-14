Automobili Pininfarina, the maker of the all-electric Battista hypercar, teased a new model named B95 which will have its world debut at this year’s Monterey Car Week at a private residence on 17 August.

Judging from the single image released by the company, the new model looks like a low-slung sports car of some sort, with thin LED daylight running lamps, an illuminated logo, and a pair of air intakes at the bottom of the front bumper.

Alongside the new Pininfarina B95, the Italian boutique automaker (which ironically has its headquarters in Munich, Germany) will present the Pura Vision concept and the Battista Edizione Nino Farina limited edition two-door hypercar.

Details about the B95 are practically nonexistent at the moment, with the only tidbits of information about it being a couple of sentences from the official press release that describe it as having details inspired by the Pura Vision design concept, offering a completely new proposition from the Italian marque, and being “an exquisite design and technical masterpiece for discerning clients.”

“I am excited at the prospect of Automobili Pininfarina making an enormous impact at Monterey Car Week this year, delighting our customers, retailer partners, and fans with a collection of wonderful new vehicles,” said Paolo Dellacha, Chief Executive Officer at Automobili Pininfarina. “It is a pivotal period in the evolution of Automobili Pininfarina. Our ambition when we launched the company in 2018 was to become the world’s first creator of purely electric luxury cars. Envisioning, designing, and delivering on the dreams of our clients. I am incredibly proud to now share what we have carefully prepared for our customers and fans in 2023. It is the first time anywhere in the world that these special models will be presented together – spearheaded by the extraordinary new B95 – an entirely new proposition that takes inspiration from our recently-revealed Pura Vision design concept.”

Previously shown at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom, the Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina, of which just five units will be built, will make its North American debut during Monterey Car Week.

With 1,877 horsepower on tap from four electric motors that get juice from a 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the zero-emissions hypercar pays tribute to Nino Farina, the world’s first official Formula One World Champion and the nephew of Battista Farina, the founder of Pininfarina.

At the same time, the Pura Vision design concept, which debuted online at the beginning of the month, will be presented in public for the first time in Monterey, at the company’s “Car Week” private residence in Carmel Valley.

More details will be provided on August 17, so make sure to return to InsideEVs to find out more about the new Pininfarina B95.