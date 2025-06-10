Social commerce platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported Q1 CY2025 results beating Wall Street’s revenue expectations , with sales up 15.5% year on year to $855 million. Guidance for next quarter’s revenue was better than expected at $970 million at the midpoint, 0.6% above analysts’ estimates. Its non-GAAP profit of $0.23 per share was 9.8% below analysts’ consensus estimates.

Is now the time to buy PINS? Find out in our full research report (it’s free).

Revenue: $855 million vs analyst estimates of $846.9 million (15.5% year-on-year growth, 1% beat)

Adjusted EPS: $0.23 vs analyst expectations of $0.26 (9.8% miss)

Adjusted EBITDA: $171.6 million vs analyst estimates of $162.6 million (20.1% margin, 5.6% beat)

Revenue Guidance for Q2 CY2025 is $970 million at the midpoint, roughly in line with what analysts were expecting

EBITDA guidance for Q2 CY2025 is $227 million at the midpoint, below analyst estimates of $230.8 million

Operating Margin: -4.1%, up from -7.4% in the same quarter last year

Monthly Active Users: 570 million, up 52 million year on year

Market Capitalization: $23.1 billion

Pinterest’s first quarter performance reflected continued momentum in user engagement and product innovation, with management emphasizing the platform’s growing appeal to Gen Z and international audiences. CEO Bill Ready highlighted investments in visual search and multimodal AI models as central to improving relevance and actionability for users. Management credited deeper engagement across all core regions to these enhancements, while also citing the improved ability of advertisers to reach high-intent audiences. CFO Julia Donnelly noted that strength in retail and emerging verticals, such as financial services and technology, contributed to revenue gains, as Pinterest’s evolving performance ad suite and measurement tools attracted more sophisticated marketers.

Looking ahead, Pinterest’s leadership expects ongoing investment in AI-driven personalization and international expansion to support further revenue growth and margin improvement. Management believes that broadening adoption of the Performance+ ad suite, enhancements in measurement capabilities, and continued penetration into under-monetized markets will be key drivers. CEO Bill Ready stated, “We still have a lot more in front of us than behind us,” emphasizing that adoption of new tools and international monetization remain in early stages. CFO Julia Donnelly cautioned that while the company anticipates margin expansion for the full year, the pace will be slower than in previous periods due to increased R&D and marketing investments.