The agreement includes the assumption of $3.3 billion of debt, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, Crestwood common unitholders will receive 2.07 Energy Transfer common units for each Crestwood common unit. After closing, Crestwood common unitholders are expected to own about 6.5% of Energy Transfer’s outstanding common units.

(Bloomberg) — Energy Transfer LP will buy Crestwood Equity Partners LP in a $7.1 billion all-equity deal that will allow Energy Transfer to expand its pipeline networks across the US.

Shares of both companies were little changed in pre-market trading on the news.

Merger activity has been heating up in the US shale space as drillers move to acquire and preserve top-quality drilling locations amid a slowdown in oil and gas production growth. Pipeline operators, meanwhile, are looking to expand their reach to those areas.

The deal will extend Energy Transfer’s position in the Williston basin of Montana and North Dakota and the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, while providing entry into Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. Crestwood’s system includes about 2 billion cubic feet a day of gas gathering capacity and 340,000 barrels a day of crude oil gathering capacity.

BofA Securities acted as sole financial adviser to Energy Transfer and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal counsel. Intrepid Partners LLC and Evercore acted as financial advisers to Crestwood and Vinson & Elkins LLP was legal counsel.

