PKF Global has added G-P, Beeye and Sapro to its growing suite of global partners.

According to PKF Global, collaborating with its new partners will open opportunities for its member firms and further support them to deliver “world-class” services to their clients.

G-P helps companies build and manage teams anywhere in the world and its comprehensive solutions alleviate the complexities associated with global recruitment, payroll management and onboarding procedures, by providing a one-stop shop service covering legal, tax and HR issues.

Meanwhile, its partnership with web-based resource scheduling provider Beeye will help the firm in its approach to global resourcing.

PKF Global stated that using Beeye’s innovative technology, its members will be empowered to deliver the “best possible service and value to its clients”.

It also said that partnering at a global level will help the firm “realise its ambition of bringing international reach and capabilities to our member firms around the world”.

Additionally, Sapro is a global talent outsourcing firm, providing expert tax, audit and advisory professionals.

PKF Global’s partnership with Sapro will give its members access to an extensive pool of “highly skilled” professionals, to be called on as required based on business needs.

By leveraging Sapro’s expertise in talent outsourcing, the firm will equip its member firms with the resources they need to “realise their full potential, elevate their services and achieve their ambitions”.

Theo Vermaak, PKF Global CEO, said: “By partnering with the brightest minds and embracing the latest technology, we stay ahead of the curve, and the competition, and help our members deliver the best service offering, and resources, to their clients. We look forward to working closely with all our global partners to drive further success for our member firms.”

Nick Adams, vice president of partnerships at G-P, added: “This transformative collaboration with PKF Global presents a remarkable avenue for forward-thinking member firms to empower their clients in venturing into novel and dynamic markets, offering essential services and unwavering assistance. Our mission revolves around bolstering PKF member firms, enabling their burgeoning ecosystem of inventive and pioneering enterprises to successfully realise their ambitions of global expansion.”

Julie Bonness, senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Sapro, concluded: “By aligning our capabilities with PKF Global’s extensive reach and shared values, we are poised to make a lasting impact within the industry. Together, we will enable member firms to overcome talent challenges, optimise service delivery and ultimately propel their success on a global scale.”