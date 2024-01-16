Shropshire Council says amendments to the scheme on Salop Road to include an extra two apartments would lead to “cramped living conditions” with “unacceptably low” parking provision for residents.

The original, approved plans will see three former maltings buildings demolished to make way for a housing development, with one historic next-door building retained and refurbished.

The amended scheme would have seen an extra two apartments built in a proposed two storey apartment block, making a total of five instead of three in the building, and bringing the total number of new dwellings on the site to 8.

Applicants OluDerrick Properties Ltd said the extra apartments would provide accommodation for staff at nearby retirement housing.

OTHER NEWS:

“The costs of construction of the apartment block as approved is disproportionately high in providing only 3no units,” they said in a planning statement.

“Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, a partner in the applicant company, has recently taken over the management of the Meadowbrook Care Bungalows at Gobowen and the sheltered retirement complexes at Regent Court in Roft Street and Trimpley Court in Ellesmere, he has found difficulty in recruiting staff locally.

“Bringing in staff from outside the area will require the provision of accommodation. These apartments will be ideal for staff housing.”

The amended plans were criticised by Oswestry Town Council, who described the scheme as “wholly unsuitable” and said some members believed the amended designs did not even meet the UK legal standard for minimum room sizes.

“The living space, and the fact that there is no amenity space, is believed to be

Get in touch

Share your views on this story by sending a letter to the editor. To get in touch email news@bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk, or fill in the form on this section of our website.

wholly unsuitable for potentially four people,” they said, in an objection.

“The proposed changes (from the existing plans approved) will lead to more

vehicles, exacerbate the existing parking problems in the area and will increase traffic movement on what is already a very busy road.”

The application was rejected by Shropshire Council’s planning case officer via delegated decision on the grounds of the development being “over intensified”, and with insufficient parking. They added that the development would have an “unacceptable impact” on neighbouring properties due to the limited distance of seperation between windows on the buildings.

“The provision of five apartments would represent an over intensified use which would result in unacceptably cramped living conditions for future occupiers with regards to internal living space and outdoor amenity space,” the report said.

“The parking provision is unacceptably low and lacks functionality which is likely to result in on street parking and/ or conflict with neighbouring land uses.”