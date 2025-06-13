Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has said that the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 13 may be viewed not just as an aviation mishap but as a reflection of deeper, collective karmic forces. Citing Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda, Bedi shared a spiritual perspective on accidents, highlighting the concept of humanity’s shared karmic vibrations.

“Swami Yogananda believed that plane crashes and other accidents are not necessarily due to a predetermined fate or ‘acts of God,’ but rather a result of the collective karmic vibrations of humanity,” Bedi wrote. The comment was posted in response to the fatal crash of Air India’s Ahmedabad-to-London flight on Friday, which led to multiple casualties and left aviation authorities probing the cause.

Quoting Yogananda: Accidents and imbalance in vibratory field

According to the passage Bedi quoted from Yogananda’s book, large-scale tragedies are often not random but may emerge from a disturbance in the world’s vibratory field — a disturbance caused by selfish human actions and thoughts. “While individuals might have their own karmic influences, a crash’s impact is often a result of broader karmic forces at play,” Bedi quoted.

She added, “It’s Swamiji’s view. And everyone’s choice to accept or reject.”

‘Most tragic. Most unfair. Most gruesome’

Yesterday, expressing grief, Bedi called the Ahmedabad crash “most tragic, most unfair, most gruesome,” and reflected on the uncertainty of life. “Not known yet what caused it? This is all about the unpredictability of life. None of us know what comes tomorrow.”

She also quoted American musician Kanye West to underline the point: “Nothing in life is promised except death.”

Social media users question timing and sensitivity of Bedi’s remarks

While Kiran Bedi’s post found resonance among some, several social media users criticised her remarks as ill-timed and insensitive, especially in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. One user responded, “Madam, I don’t know about what you have written. But what I believe is accidents happen due to some technical snag.” Another user wrote, “With all due respect ma’am, those who lost their dear ones are absolutely not up for these lectures. Swamiji must also have said that humanity must be respected at all costs.”

Critics argued that while philosophical interpretations have their place, the focus at this time should remain on the victims, their families, and the ongoing investigation.

Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

The Air India flight bound for London had taken off from Ahmedabad on June 12 when it reported technical difficulties shortly after takeoff. The aircraft crashed onto a medical college hostel near the airport. The exact cause is under investigation. More than 200 people lost their lives in the crash.