

Green pie-in-the-sky dream crash lands on the runway of reality. [emphasis, links added]

As communism did in the 20th century, the Green Revolution produced an infinite number of fantasies, promises, and unrealistic dreams.

Amateurish plans that look wonderful on paper are turning out to be complete nonsense when put to the test of reality.

Blackout News reports on the latest green wake-up call:

European aviation giant Airbus has halted the development of a hydrogen-powered aircraft, which had been slated to be introduced by 2035.

The major reason for the halt is reported to be the lack of necessary hydrogen infrastructure. In short: planners realized that it wasn’t financially feasible and it wasn’t going to work.

And, as is the case with almost every pie-in-the-sky green project, the cancellation always gets followed by a statement that the project is simply being put off temporarily and that it remains the target for the future.

“The company still wants to develop a marketable hydrogen aircraft and make a contribution to the decarbonization of aviation. The industry is pursuing the goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2050,” reports Blackout News. “However, experts are increasingly questioning whether this goal is achievable.”

According to analysts, the focus remains on alternatives such as synthetic aviation fuels, but these face formidable technological and investment hurdles as well. That too probably will soon join the ”it remains the target of the future” club.

Currently, demand for air travel is increasing rapidly and is expected to continue on its current trajectory for the next two decades.

Converting over to a completely new aviation infrastructure is far more daunting and complex than naive climate activists could ever understand.

“The focus will now be on the further development of sustainable fuels and increasing the efficiency of existing aircraft,” adds Blackout News.

“The vision of a hydrogen-powered aircraft is a distant prospect for the time being.”

Read more at No Tricks Zone

