Two small planes collided early Tuesday morning in southern Manitoba, but emergency officials are providing little information.

The fire chief for the Rural Municipality of Hanover, southeast of Winnipeg, said there was an incident involving two aircraft around 8:45 a.m.

RCMP confirmed that and said officers are currently on scene.

No information has been provided about any injuries or whether the planes were in the air or on the ground at the time.

It is also not clear where in the RM of Hanover the crash occurred.

RCMP said more information will be coming.