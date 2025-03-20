By Nicole Jao
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Phillips 66’s 356,500 barrel-per-day Wood River refinery is undergoing a turnaround, research company IIR Energy said on Thursday.
The refinery, in Roxana, Illinois, began maintenance activities last week, IIR said.
Ongoing maintenance work at the refinery’s 170,000-bpd crude distillation unit, 50,000-bpd vacuum flasher, 42,000-bpd catalytic cracker unit, and associated gas plant units is expected to continue until late April.
The Wood River refinery produces transportation fuels including gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel.
A Phillips 66 spokesperson declined to comment on refinery operations.
(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York)