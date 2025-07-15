Credit: Biomolecules and Biomedicine (2025). DOI: 10.17305/bb.2025.11432



Cervical cancer is one of the most common gynecologic cancers worldwide and continues to be a leading cause of cancer-related death in women. While early detection through screening has improved outcomes, treatment options for advanced or recurrent disease remain limited. The five-year survival rate for late-stage cervical cancer is still less than 20%, underscoring the urgent need for better therapies.

The disease is most often linked to high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, but other factors also contribute to tumor progression—such as changes in the immune system, abnormal cell survival signals, and increased blood vessel formation that supports tumor growth. Current treatments like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy are effective in early stages but offer limited success once the cancer has spread.

A traditional medicinal compound shows new promise

A team of researchers from Jiangxi Provincial Cancer Hospital and Case Western Reserve University has investigated the effects of andrographolide, a compound extracted from the medicinal plant Andrographis paniculata. Known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, andrographolide has shown potential in previous cancer studies.

The research is published in the journal Biomolecules and Biomedicine.

The role of andrographolide in cervical cancer had not been fully explored. To address this, the researchers used a hybrid tumor model known as CAM-PDX, which combines a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) system with a chicken egg chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) platform. This model allows human tumor tissue to grow in a biologically relevant and cost-effective environment, making it useful for preclinical drug testing.

Andrographolide reduces tumor growth and blood vessel formation

Using tumor tissue from a patient with cervical squamous cell carcinoma, the team found that andrographolide significantly reduced tumor size and suppressed the growth of new blood vessels. These effects were even stronger when the compound was combined with cisplatin, a standard chemotherapy drug.

Microscopic analysis showed that treated tumors had less organized structure and fewer blood vessels compared to untreated samples. The treatment also lowered levels of proteins involved in cell survival and angiogenesis, such as Ki67, BCL-2, and ERG, suggesting that andrographolide works by both halting cell growth and limiting blood supply to the tumor.

Implications for treatment and future research

This study highlights the potential of the CAM-PDX model as a fast and affordable tool for evaluating new cancer treatments. It also positions andrographolide as a promising candidate for future drug development, especially in combination with existing therapies.

Further research is needed to understand how andrographolide interacts with the immune system and whether it can enhance immunotherapy approaches. Nevertheless, these findings offer a meaningful step toward developing more effective treatment strategies for patients with advanced cervical cancer.

