The winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe – this year in their 8th run -were announced on 2 April at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe in Amsterdam. These awards attempt to laud the best advances in the use of recycled plastics in products, as well as the latest innovations in technology and machinery that facilitate plastics recycling.

“Many of this year’s shortlisted entries showcase innovations in plastics recycling that, just eight years ago, would have been considered unattainable,” said Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe’s President. “This demonstrates just how far the industry has progressed since the inception of these awards and underscores the critical value that plastic recycling plays for the future of European industry.”

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Karen Laird, Editor in Chief of Sustainable Plastics and jury chair of the Awards said, “We congratulate all finalists. We’ve seen the quality of the submissions rise significantly, which has not made the job of selecting a winner for each of the seven categories any easier.”

The winner of the Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Productof the Yearcategory, Colored PP Recycled Material Interior Trim Parts for Ford Transit and Ford Truck Vehicles by Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S was highly praised by judges for the high percentage of post-consumer recycled content and its high potential to reduce emissions for vehicle production.

Pretty Plastic ‘Second High’ panel wall cladding by Pretty Plastic B.V, is the winner of the Building & Construction Product of the Year category. The judges acknowledged the use of recycled plastics in a closed-loop system to address the growing demand for sustainable materials in the sector.

This year’s winner of the Household & Leisure Product of the Year category, covering all types of domestic and leisure goods, is the aquaplus re. watercolour set, by C. Josef Lamy GmbH × HolyPoly GmbH. The aquaplus re. was recognised for using a high percentage of recycled content in a product engaging a broad audience, from children to adults.

The winner of the Plastic Packaging Product of the Year category is kp 100% Tray2Tray® PET food packaging tray by Klöckner Pentaplast (Linpac Packaging). This winning design promotes closed-loop packaging recycling while guaranteeing enhanced on-shelf appeal for products.

The Product Technology Innovation of the Year category winner is CleanStream® by Berry Global. This closed-loop system mechanically processes recovered household waste polypropylene (PP) back into contact-sensitive packaging. The winning innovation fosters regional circularity and gained high marks for successfully addressing the challenge of cosmetic applications while promoting reuse.

The Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year category rewards machines that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling processes. This year’s winner is GAINnext by TOMRA Recycling, which the judges praised for its potential to unlock an ever-growing uptake of recyclates in new applications, including contact-sensitive ones.

The prestigious category of the Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year gives special recognition to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to European plastics recycling. In a very close contest from a field of candidates who have all made distinguished contributions to European plastics recycling, the judges chose Olivier Vilcot, Former General Manager of SRP.

All seven winners received a winner’s trophy, with a 3D-printed base made from 100% recycled ABS plastic car dashboards and the multi-colour top, which is laser-cut from compressed HDPE beach clean-up bottle caps.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe.

Plastics Recycling Awards 2025 winners