Playboi Carti has dropped off a new clip soundtracked by Biggie Smalls and shot in the style of the popular Smack DVD series of the early 2000s.

Shared on Instagram on Tuesday (January 9), the Atlanta rapper looks the part with a red du-rag hanging out from under his hat as he shows off his belt buckle and rings from the backseat of a car as a rapper named “Baby Boi.”

Reminiscent of the Smack style, the nighttime shoot’s only light is the light from the camera, while the logo in the lower third plays on Smack‘s logo with ‘King Smack Some.com.’ (The website does not actually exist).

Sitting next to his friend SexIsDeath, Carti — or Baby Boi — shouts at the camera seemingly emulating up-and-coming rappers who appeared on Smack.

“Get my belt bitch. What! What!” he yells. “Yeah, pretty boy shit. I ain’t even got no haircut. What’s happening! And I’m here with my girl SexIsDeath, man. You know what time it is! Future millionaires!”

You can watch the clip below:

The video arrives just hours after newly-surfaced footage of Playboi Carti’s 2022 speeding arrest clocks the rapper driving at over 130 MPH.

YouTube channel Raq Rarest obtained bodycam footage of the incident, which occurred on September 21, 2022 and shows Carti being pulled over by the police for speeding.

In the footage, a police officer can be heard ordering the rapper to turn off the car’s engine and place his hands outside of the window. The officer then asks Carti why he was driving at 130 MPH in a 55 MPH zone, to which he answers: “I’m rushing because I had an emergency.”

The officer replied: “Bro, you were driving 133 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.”

Carti then attempts to explain by saying: “It was an emergency. I got stuff going on with my family. I live in Buckhead, I’m trying to get somewhere.”

The officer was not buying the excuse and orders Carti out of his Jeep before placing him under arrest.

related news Playboi Carti Stuns Fans By Bringing Chainsaw To Strip Club January 4, 2024

This is the first time that the arrest has been known to the public, although Playboi Carti was arrested three months later after being accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend.

In a statement to the police, Carti’s then-girlfriend said they were having an argument when the rapper “grabbed her by her throat and pushed her into the bushes.” She also claimed two men who worked for Carti “stood there and watched.”

Carti (real name Jordan Carter) later released a statement through his attorney, saying: “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Playboi Carti has yet to publicly comment on the speeding arrest.