Playboi Carti is very particular about the parts of his life that he shares with the public, which is why fans are considering every possible angle when it comes to his relationship with Camila Cabello.

On Tuesday (December 26), Carti shared a FaceTime screenshot that the singer presumably sent him. The front-facing camera shot shows her face on a call to “Jordan,” which is the 27-year-old rapper’s real name.

Though the two haven’t publicly commented on the specifics of their relationship, they don’t seem concerned about keeping it a secret either.

Check out King Vamp’s post below:

Playboi Carti & Camila Cabello add more fuel to romance speculation with FaceTime callhttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/AFRzir9U6G — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 28, 2023

It is unclear how long Playboi Carti and Cabello have known each other or what circumstances brought them together, but they were in the studio together earlier this month as well.

In late December, he took to his Instagram Story and posted a flick next to the former Fifth Harmony singer inside his workspace. What raised eyebrows, however, is the caption, which read: “Baby Girl.”

Prior to that, Drake and Cabello were spotted together in public too, triggering speculation about the nature of their relationship. In mid-December, Pop Crave obtained and shared footage of the pair hanging out at Noah’s Ark Beach Club, which has been one of Drizzy’s favorite Caribbean hangouts in recent months.

In the social media post from Turks and Caicos, the two could be seen riding jet skis together in addition to chatting and laughing on a boat in a brief clip from the same meet-up.

The 6 God reportedly started following the 26-year-old singer over the spring, after she shared a mirror selfie online and quoted his song “Search & Rescue” in the caption, writing: “Take me out the Club. Take me out the Trap. Take me off the market. Take me off the map. I’m trying to hit the group chat and tell them it’s a wrap.”