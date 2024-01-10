Atlanta, GA –

Playboi Carti was caught driving at over 130 MPH in newly-surfaced footage of his 2022 speeding arrest.

YouTube channel Raq Rarest obtained bodycam footage of the incident, which occurred on September 21, 2022 and shows Carti being pulled over by the police for speeding.

In the footage, a police officer can be heard ordering the rapper to turn off the car’s engine and place his hands outside of the window.

The officer then asks Carti why he was driving at 130 MPH in a 55 MPH zone, to which he answers: “I’m rushing because I had an emergency.”

The officer replied: “Bro, you were driving 133 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.”

Carti then attempts to explain by saying: “It was an emergency. I got stuff going on with my family. I live in Buckhead, I’m trying to get somewhere.”

The officer was not buying the excuse and orders Carti out of his Jeep before placing him under arrest.

Watch the footage below.

This is the first time that the arrest has been known to the public, although Playboi Carti was arrested three months later after being accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend.

In a statement to the police, Carti’s then-girlfriend said they were having an argument when the rapper “grabbed her by her throat and pushed her into the bushes.” She also claimed two men who worked for Carti “stood there and watched.”

Carti (real name Jordan Carter) later released a statement through his attorney, saying: “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Iggy Azalea, who has a child with Playboi Carti, also chimed in on his assault arrest, commenting: “Been there. Done that. Warned you.”

In a since-deleted post on X, then Twitter, she also said: “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman.”

Carti has yet to publicly comment on the speeding arrest.