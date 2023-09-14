Playboi Carti has teased new music with Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert at a party as he brought in his 27th birthday.

On Wednesday night (September 13), the Atlanta rapper previewed his new collabs for fans at an undisclosed location.

The ominous Travis collab finds Playboi Carti making use of his deep voice as if he has laryngitis and could’ve been from the same session they cooked up “FE!N,” which landed as a standout on Scott’s UTOPIA album.

Fans have begged for years for the long-awaited 16*29 Uzi-Carti joint album to no avail from the “Shoota” collaborators. However, they could get a taste in the near future of another team-up from the rock stars.

“Woke up with a bag/ N-ggas they be mad because I woke up with the cash,” Uzi raps.

Listen to both unreleased tracks below:

Playboi Carti debuts new music with Travis Scott & Lil Uzi Vert at secret birthday show https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/MHuVRrWbkq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 14, 2023

Fans were even treated to free Opium tattoos of their choice from the label’s logo at the bash as well.

Carti will reportedly be debuting new music on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station Thursday night (September 14) but it’s unclear if it’s either of the star-studded collabs or if the track will eventually land on streaming services.

The 27-year-old had been teasing an album titled Music, which is still without a release date but could be coming out prior to Playboi Carti hitting the road next year.

The “Magnolia” rapper had his Antagonist Tour lined up for the fall but ended up postponing the North American trek to January 2024. However, he’ll run through Europe in November and December to close out the year.

related news Playboi Carti Spooks Fans During ‘Scary’ Encounter In London Streets July 10, 2023

Despite the anticipation for his next solo offering, rumors circulated in June about a possible joint project from Carti and NBA YoungBoy.

King Vamp made a surprise return to social media and posted a rare photo on his Instagram Stories of YoungBoy wearing an upside-down cross chain.

Celebrity jeweler Wafi amin Lalani later shed more light on the neckpiece, claiming it was a gift from Carti to YoungBoy ahead of their “new collab album.”

In a video posted to his company Jewelry Unlimited’s Instagram page, Wafi also offered a close-up of the chain, which boasts dozens of glistening diamonds.