Playboi Carti has remained in character as his puzzling antics continue to stir up hype for his upcoming album.

On Wednesday (January 3), the 27-year-old shared a series of bizarre photographs of himself through his alt account on Instagram.

The first post is a fuzzy collage of him inside a strip club with a chainsaw. The purple-lit images show dancers and cash next to his cutting tool. The second post is more of the same, except with better quality shots. Its slides, which are captioned “CHAINSAW N CLUB IS CRAZY CHAT,” feature the Atlanta native in a fur coat with his power tool as he records the women on stage with a handycam.

“so much aura in two pictures how does he keep doing this,” one fan commented, while another added: “first artist to bring a chainsaw to the club. Iconic.” One user took a different angle, writing: “Bro calling us ‘chat’ now.”

The news cycle is never boring with Playboi Carti in it.

Most recently, the eclectic artist made headlines when he and Ice Spice engaged in some playful flirting after his new song with Travis Scott went live.

“BACKR00MS,”which also features SEXISDEATH and Indiana420Bitch, arrived earlier this week and features King Vamp shooting his shot at the Bronx rap star with the bars: “I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah I want me a munch.”

While promoting its release on social media, the Opium founder ramped up the romantic pursuit by reposting the 24-year-old’s recent birthday thirst trap on his Instagram Stories.

The proactive slideshow, which includes photos of her flashing her curvaceous rear to the camera while wearing a figure-hugging mini dress and thong, sparked a flood of unhinged reactions from fans.

In response, the “Princess Diana” star seemingly approved of the namedrop by reposting “BACKR00MS” on her own IG Stories, with Carti in turn resharing her post on his own page with a heart-eyes emoji.

It appears the pair also took the flirting to the DMs as Carti then posted a screenshot of a message from Ice Spice that read “backr00ms” with a suggestive kiss mark emoji.