Wednesday’s preseason friendly between Real Betis and Como 1907 was overshadowed by a mass brawl that broke out just before halftime.

The match in Cadiz was momentarily halted at the end of the first-half when two harsh challenges on Betis players Giovani Lo Celso and Isco led to an altercation in which punches were thrown.

Como midfielder Maxi Perrone and Betis’ Pablo Fornals exchanged blows as players from both sides rushed over to intervene.

At one point, Betis striker Cucho Hernández threw a punch intended at a Como player which landed on his teammate Natan.

Perrone and former Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín were both shown a red card by the referee. A stunned Bellerin was seen arguing with the referee, who later reversed his decision to give the red card to Fornals instead.

Como, coached by Spaniard Cesc Fabregas, won the game, 3-2, thanks to Ivan Azón’s stoppage time winner.

The Italian outfit is back in action on Sunday when they face LaLiga champions FC Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Betis play at Malaga on Saturday in their final preseason game before they begin LaLiga at Elche on Aug. 18.