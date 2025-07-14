Residents of Edmonton’s Sherbrooke community woke up Saturday morning to the smell of burning rubber and large black plumes of smoke billowing above the playground at St. Pius X Elementary School.

“I was coming out and saw the huge ball of flames,” said Albert Carson, who lives nearby.

Officers from the Edmonton Police Service were first on scene. The Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services fire chief said the initial call came in at 8 a.m., and his crew could see smoke from their fire station four kilometres away.

The fire was extinguished at 8:20 a.m., and the fire chief said no injuries were reported. The school building was not damaged but two slides, a bridge, two canopies, and aluminium structure and the Recycled Rubber Paving Surface were all destroyed in the blaze.

This playground was replaced just last year, following a nearly 10-year effort by the school’s parent association to raise $250,000 for the project, which was also supported by a pair of provincial government grants.

Story continues below advertisement



St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School playground in September 2024.



Courtesy: Edmonton Catholic School Division





St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School playground in September 2024.



Courtesy: Edmonton Catholic School Division



“I’m devastated,” said Janine Savage, treasurer for the St. Pius X Parent Association, who also helped fundraise for the playground.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

“The community waited forever for this playground to be built, a labour of love, many years of fundraising, blood, sweat, tears, and now it’s gone.”

Trending Now Over 1,400 tarantulas found hidden in cake boxes in German smuggling bust

TikTok CEO requests urgent meeting with Joly on Canadian shutdown order

Story continues below advertisement

St. Pius X principal Michele Wedemire called the fire a loss for the school.

“We are saddened by the fire that destroyed large portions of our playground,” she said.

“This playground was a vital part of our school, providing a safe and inclusive outdoor space for students and community members to enjoy. As we work to rebuild and restore this important area, we are committed to keeping the community informed and involved.”

Police have closed off access to the playground.

More on Canada

More videos

The school says operations for the daycare and summer camp programs will continue as planned with safety protocols in place, including air-quality monitoring to ensure the safety of people on-site.

The Sherbrooke Community League and St. Pius X Parent Association have launched a fundraiser to help repair and rebuild the playground, with a goal of $50,000.

Police are asking anyone with information, to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anyone with dash camera or security camera footage from between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the area of 122a Avenue and 128 Street is also asked to contact EPS.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.