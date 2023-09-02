In this exclusive hands-on preview, Game Informer’s Alex Van Aken and Wesley LeBlanc fly to France to be the first journalists to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage at Ubisoft Bordeaux’s headquarters. The duo recaps several hours of playtime and discusses how developer Ubisoft Bordeaux aims to bring the series back to its stealth-based roots. Additionally, this video showcases never-before-seen gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s contract missions in action – in accordance with the specific levels we demoed.

We Flew To France To Play Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Disclaimer: Ubisoft oversaw travel accommodations for Game Informer in France in association with this cover story. As the world’s largest video game magazine, Game Informer’s editorial team is proud to remain impartial, professional, and committed to the truth in all forms of our coverage.