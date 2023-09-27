PlayStation head Jim Ryan is leaving the company, according to a press release from Sony Interactive Entertainment. Ryan has served as president and CEO since his appointment in 2018. Ryan’s tenure at Sony spans nearly 30 years, during which he’s held numerous leadership roles, including serving as the head of Sony Europe after former SIEE president Andrew House passed the torch in 2011.

Why Is Jim Ryan Leaving Sony?

“I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America,” Ryan said in the press release. “I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.”

Ryan remains at the company until March 2024. Effective April 1, 2024, Sony Group Corporation President, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki will step in as SIE’s interim CEO, reporting to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. Effective October 2023, Sony Interactive Entertainment will appoint Totoki as chairman to aid PlayStation ahead of Ryan’s exit.