2023’s coming to a close… but even as we shut the book on an incredible 12 months of gaming, we can look forward to even more delights coming in the year ahead. 2024 promises a generous helping of returning icons and new delights, opening the year with the salvo of The Last of Us II Remastered (Jan 19), Tekken 8 (Jan 26) and Helldivers II (Feb 8).

Between those – and after – even more titles (as well as PS5 accessories) will be there to look forward to. Here are some of the great additions waiting for you on PlayStation beyond 2023’s end.

Note: This is a top-level article highlighting specific launches and is not meant to be comprehensive.





Tekken 8

It’s time for the world’s strongest to prove themselves once more. 32 characters – returning faces, new favorites – enter the ring of the King of Iron Fist Tournament for the latest entry in the renowned 3D fighting game series. The new Heat mechanic, which lets your roster cancel attacks, extends their offensive options, while the game’s Store mode will delve into the mysteries of fresh competitors such as Reina. The new year promises to pack a punch when Tekken 8 launches January 26.

Release Date: January 26, 2024 | Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment | PS5





Deep Earth Collection for PS5 Accessories

The PlayStation 5 console is getting a lot more colorful with the Deep Earth Collection, a metallic colorway for PS5 accessories. This line of DualSense wireless controllers and PS5 console covers feature three new colors: Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver. Each of these colors has a stylishly sleek and smooth metallic finish.

The Deep Earth Collection was unveiled in September and partly launched with Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue on November 3, 2023, and the awaited Sterling Silver launches starting in early 2024. Each piece can be purchased through direct.playstation.com and participating retailers.

Release Date: November 3, 2023 (Volcanic Red / Cobalt Blue) and starting January 26, 2024 (Sterling Silver)

Helldivers II

Those wanting a more group-friendly adventure need look no further than Helldivers II. This third-person squad shooter puts you and your team of divers against alien enemies, equipping you with the wealth of weaponry that you’d benefit from – and need – to take on an intergalactic threat. From flamethrowers to turrets and environmental explosions, there are many tools at your fingertips that can be used to claim cosmic victory. Of course, all of these can be the downfall of your allies due to the game’s permanent friendly fire as well.

Release Date: February 8, 2024 | Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment | PS5





Pulse Elite Wireless Headset

Pulse Elite wireless headset is the latest in the line of accessories for PS5 that brings next level audio performance to your gaming experience. It utilizes planar magnetic drivers that are normally found in premium headphones for professional sound engineers – so you can hear games exactly how developers intended.

Pulse Elite comes packed with a retractable microphone that features AI-enhanced noise rejection, keeping your voice in focus and filtering out any annoying background noise. This wireless headset brings lifelike sound to your favorite titles, packed full of rich, subtle details and deep bass that unlock a whole new way to experience your game library, adding a new dimension to PlayStation’s best experiences.

Release Date: Starting February 21, 2024





Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

After making a Fat Chocobo-sized splash in 2020 with Final Fantasy VII Remake, and giving us a side-dish with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Square Enix continues the story of Cloud and co. in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

More stories, more open lands to explore, and more surprises around every corner. One such surprise has already been revealed – new story content is being built around legendary Soldier Zack (protagonist of FFVII prequel Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion) Want to know more? Check out PS Blog’s extended Q&A with the game’s creative team who teased what’s to come when we explore beyond the borders of Midgar.

Release Date: February 29, 2024 | Publisher: Square Enix | PS5





Foamstars

Team-based shenanigans aren’t limited to the further end of the cosmos. Back on Earth, a different kind of tactical action awaits in the bubbly form of Square Enix’s competitive party team-shooter Foamstars.

This 4-vs-4 online party game places players in an arena with a simple goal: Fill the place with as much of your foam as possible and defeat the opposition. Each character in this hero shooter has unique weapons and attacks. These foamy attacks can be used not only to take down enemy players but also to defend allies, cover ground to amplify movement speed, and change the terrain around them to create vantage points.

Release Date: 2024 | Publisher: Square Enix | PS5, PS4

Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja brings its mastery of the action genre seen in Nioh and the Ninja Gaiden series with the action role-playing game, Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin allows players to forge their own destiny and travel to the final years of the Edo period in Japan. This open-world RPG gives players complete control of their own dynamic story, allowing them to make different narrative choices that’ll put them on different sides of warring factions. Even with all of this, Team Ninja is sure to keep their special brand of deep, yet accessible combat intact for this new adventure coming in 2024.

Release Date: March 22, 2024 | Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment | PS5

Stellar Blade

While Stellar Blade is Korean developer Shift Up’s first console title, the adventure is looking promising indeed. Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game making its way to PlayStation 5 next year. This hack n’ slash title puts players in control of the stylish heroine Eve, as she takes on the Naytibas, a force ravaging Earth while surviving humans escape to an outer space colony.

Stellar Blade combines sharp action with stunning visuals and a mature narrative to create something all new. Players will have to master a balanced offense and defense to survive against hordes of out-of-this-world enemies.

Release Date: 2024 | Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment | PS5





Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie’s Light and Darkness Saga continues in this eighth expansion, Destiny 2: The Final Shape. The galaxy-spanning conflict that has shaped (pun intended) the saga comes to a head here as legends from across the stars come together to brave the largest confrontation yet. New supers, armor, weapons, and more will aid players facing the Witness’s twisted reality, while the new destination, The Pale Heart, will tax Guardians along with two dungeons that will be available to Annual pass owners.

Release Date: June 4, 2024 | Publisher: Bungie | PS5, PS4

