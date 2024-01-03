Happy new year, PlayStation Stars members! We’ve got a fresh array of challenges, campaigns, and collectibles to kickstart your 2024 gaming journey. Let’s dive straight into what’s new this month.

PlayStation & You: Access controller

Available January 2

Available only to active Access controller owners. Create new ways to play with this highly customizable controller kit for PS5 consoles, designed to help those with disabilities play games more comfortably, for longer. To unlock your Access Controller Digital Collectible, play any game on your PS4 or PS5 console.

Campaign Name: Your PlayStation Monthly Games Await | Reward: 50 PlayStation Stars Points

Available January 2

New month, new PlayStation Plus monthly games. Try any one of this month’s games for 50 points.

Campaign Name: Vintage Lineage | Digital Collectible: Retro Lunch Box, First Edition

Available January 4

Take it back to the days of pixel art gaming. Play any of one of the games listed below to unlock a retro lunch box Digital Collectible.

The Messenger [PS4]

Sea of Stars [PS5/PS4]

Enter the Gungeon [PS4]

Celeste [PS4]

Undertale [PS4]

Shovel Knight Treasure Trove [PS4]

Campaign Name: Wind Down with PlayStation | Digital Collectible: New Year, New Nest

Available January 17

Relax and unwind with some cozy game time. Start any of the games listed below to snag your snow globe Digital Collectible.

Mail Time [PS5]

Roki [PS5/PS4]

OMNO [PS4]

Lake [PS5/PS4]

Campaign Name: Brain Games | Digital Collectible: Synaptic Feedback

Available January 18

Sharpen your mind with these beautiful puzzle games. Each one offers a unique blend of brain-bending puzzles and eye-catching artwork to put your problem-solving skills to the test.

Play any one of these titles to unlock the Synaptic Feedback Digital Collectible.

Viewfinder [PS5]

Superliminal [PS5/PS4]

The Witness [PS4]

The Talos Principle 2 [PS5]

Puzzling Places [PS5/PS4]

Stay tuned to PlayStation App for all the latest updates throughout the month. Not a PlayStation Stars member yet? Learn more about PlayStation Stars and join for free here.