Greetings, PlayStation Stars members! With the arrival of September, a fresh wave of campaigns and collectibles is upon us. Get ready to conquer new challenges, earn rewards, and expand your digital collectibles to refresh your display case. Stay connected throughout the month on PlayStation App for more.

Let’s jump right into some of the offerings that await you.

PlayStation & You: Wireless Keyboard

Available September 1

Attention, past owners of the PS3 wireless keyboard! Your gaming journey deserves a nod of appreciation. Activate the PlayStation & You: Wireless Keyboard Campaign and unlock an exclusive digital collectible – the classic PS3 wireless keyboard.

Simply start the campaign and this nostalgic piece will join your digital collectibles collection.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog: Must-play this Month

Available September 5

There are hundreds of games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium/Deluxe members. The catalog is regularly refreshed, so we’re highlighting monthly gems to play. When you play any one game in this campaign, you’ll earn 50 points.

For this month, experience some of the Best Hits from Japan. Play any one of these iconic Japanese titles below to earn 50 points.

Dynasty Warriors 9

Lost Judgement

Devil May Cry 5

Death Stranding

Ghostwire: Tokyo

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Campaign

Available September 5

New month, new PlayStation Plus Monthly Games. For this campaign, PlayStation Plus members can play any one of the September Monthly Games and earn 50 points. See the games announced here.

Hard Game Club Campaign: Slay the Spire

Available September 7

It’s time to conquer Slay the Spire and earn the “Shapes” trophy. Achieve this feat, and the exclusive Hard Game Club Balloon digital collectible is yours.

For those already boasting the “Shapes” trophy, your reward is waiting for you. Simply start the campaign, play any PS4 or PS5 game, and the Hard Game Club Balloon is yours.

Hard Game Club: Cuphead

Last Chance: If you haven’t seen it yet on PS App, we have a Hard Game Club campaign for Cuphead available now until October 14th. Earn the “A Day at the Fair” trophy to unlock the Cuphead Hard Game Club digital collectible.

If you’ve already earned this trophy, simply start the campaign, play any PS4 or PS5 game, and this Hard Game Club Balloon is yours.

Unlock games with your PlayStation Stars points

As a reminder, your PlayStation Stars points are a ticket to an array of incredible games and more. Dive into the “PlayStation Store rewards” section of your PlayStation Stars Rewards Catalog and explore a selection of titles that you can redeem your points for right now. Here are just a few examples of the games waiting for you:

Not a PlayStation Stars member yet? Learn more about PlayStation Stars and join here.