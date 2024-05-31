You may or may not have played Astro’s Playroom, the delightful game that comes preloaded on PS5, but you’ll definitely want to check out the lovable droid’s next adventure. Astro Bot looks like a fully-fledged platformer in the vein of Ratchet and Clank. The trailer shows the dinky mech flying a rocket-powered PS5 controller, exploring alien and underwater planets, and fighting a giant ape and octopus. Mario must be feeling the heat. The zany clip is sprinkled with easter eggs that nod to beloved PlayStation games like Journey and PaRappa the Rapper. This was the most welcome surprise of the night.
Having conquered the extraction shooter genre with Helldivers 2, PlayStation now has its sights on competitive hero shooters. Concord sees teams of mercs battling it out in 5v5 skirmishes in space. The gameplay looked fluid and frenetic as the main characters showed off their superpowers in close-quarter battles. While the space western storyline sounds indebted to Cowboy Bebop and Guardians of the Galaxy. Can it beat Overwatch and Valorant? With a beta coming later this summer, followed by a PS5 and PC release, we don’t have long to find out.
God of War Ragnarök (September 19)
The acclaimed sequel to the Norse epic God of War is coming to PC. Get ready to batter deities as father-son duo Kratos and Atreus in this bruising fantasy saga that takes you across nine mythical realms steeped in lore.
Monster Hunter Wilds (2025)
There are plenty of games that let you vanquish snarling titans, but few have captured gamers’ imaginations like the Monster Hunter series. The next entry in the long-running franchise promises a richer world, prone to extreme weather events like sandstorms, and new monsters that move in herds. You’ll be able to lure them away from the pack when it’s time to mow them down using massive guns and blades, as revealed in the latest trailer. The clip offered a first look at the game’s giant, shaggy lions, slobbery lizards, and congregations of crocs – the true stars of the show.
The cabin in the woods horror game is being remade for PS5 and PC. As before, players control the narrative for eight friends isolated in the wilderness, with your choices impacting whether they live or become fodder for a machete-wielding killer. The game’s cinematic trailer, complete with a slowed-down cover of Eagle-Eye Cherry’s nineties hit Save Tonight, was big on the jump scares.
Players will traverse a frozen tundra known as the Forsaken Lands, where deranged enemies and massive beasts are waiting to be slayed, in this virtual reality action game. If it’s anything like developer Skydance’s previous offering, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, we’re in for an immersive, open-world adventure.
Did Diablo 4 awaken the hack-and-slash enthusiast in you? Then, you’ll dig this devilish sequel to the 2013 RPG, Path of Exile. It’s still free-to-play and your in-game purchases will be shared between the two games. Plus, this time there’s couch co-op, just like on the most recent Diablo. Early access kicks off on PS5 later this year.
Frequently cited as one of the most frightening games ever made, Silent Hill 2 is getting the remake treatment. The new trailer was heavy on the atmospherics, whisking us back to the fog-shrouded New England town of the game’s title, where reality is seemingly warped by the protagonist’s psychological trauma. Dimensions will crumble, sinister apparitions will emerge from the darkness, and Pyramid Head will rise again. The clip also revealed the game’s all-important release date: It’s available to pre-order now ahead of its October 8 launch.
Alien: Rogue Incursion (winter)
What’s scarier than watching Alien at home? Experiencing it in virtual reality. This upcoming horror game will put hapless players on a Xenomorph-infested spacecraft, with nothing but their wits and blasters for help. If it’s anything like Alien Isolation, you’ll find us cowering beneath a virtual desk the whole time, hoping we don’t get spotted.
Marvel’s spin on Overwatch is officially getting a console launch alongside PC. A closed beta will take place on PS5 and Xbox Series systems in late July.
Dynasty Warriors: Origins (2025)
Developer Omega Force is promising ‘the largest battles ever seen’ in the latest installment of the hack-and-slash series set in ancient China.
It’s not every day you see a free-to-play RPG that evokes the gothic fantasy of Elden Ring, but that’s what Ballad of Antara appears to offer. Let’s hope the goodwill created by the gorgeous trailer isn’t diminished by the scourge of microtransactions.
Infinity Nikki isn’t just about defeating magical enemies, though there’s plenty of that, it’s about looking good while doing it. Set in a magical kingdom fit for a Disney classic, the game sees the titular heroine floating through pastoral vistas and gilded palaces in a series of outfits imbued with special powers – making time to stop for selfies along the way. Princess Peach: Showtime! showed us that a show-stopping outfit can be a game-changer, now it’s Nikki’s turn in the limelight. A beta is coming this summer.
Ghosts of Tsushima and Rise of the Ronin gave us epic swordplay in feudal Japan. Next up, Where Winds Meet is taking that successful formula to ancient China. Described as a wuxia adventure, which is the same martial arts genre as Oscar winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the open-world game is chock full of deadly bosses. Combat looks fast and furious, with players dodging strikes and landing pulverising blows against mythical foes, including a giant carp.
Discover more from Today Headline
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.