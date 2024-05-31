There are plenty of games that let you vanquish snarling titans, but few have captured gamers’ imaginations like the Monster Hunter series. The next entry in the long-running franchise promises a richer world, prone to extreme weather events like sandstorms, and new monsters that move in herds. You’ll be able to lure them away from the pack when it’s time to mow them down using massive guns and blades, as revealed in the latest trailer. The clip offered a first look at the game’s giant, shaggy lions, slobbery lizards, and congregations of crocs – the true stars of the show.