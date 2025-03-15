A new plea to the son of a billionaire suspected of raping and murdering a Norwegian student in London 17 years ago to return to the UK has been issued by the Metropolitan Police.

The body of 23-year-old Martine Vik Magnussen was discovered in a Great Portland Street basement in 2008.

The main suspect, Farouk Abdulhak – who fled to Yemen hours after her death – told the BBC in 2023 she died as a result of a “sex accident gone wrong”.

In Friday’s statement, Ms Magnussen’s father and the lead detective on the case issued a fresh appeal for Mr Abdulhak to return from Yemen, which has no extradition treaty with the UK.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Magnussen had died from compression to her neck, and that her body had multiple cuts and grazes.

Polices said enquires also indicated she had been raped around the time of her death.

Her father, Odd Petter Magnussen, said: “For 17 years, justice has been denied as Farouk Abdulhak remains a free man in Yemen.

“Violence against women and girls is a crisis that affects families worldwide and Martine’s case is a stark reminder that justice delayed is justice denied.

“Martine’s voice was silenced, but we must not be silent for her.”

Ms Magnussen and Mr Abdulhak both studied at Regent’s Business School in London, and in the early hours of 14 March, 2008, were together at the exclusive Maddox nightclub in Mayfair celebrating the end of their exams.

CCTV showed Martine leaving the club with Mr Abdulhak at 02:59. Friends of hers said Mr Abdulhak offered to host an after-party at his apartment in Great Portland Street, central London.

The Met Police released a new photo of Farouk Abdulhak [Metropolitan Police]

Police found her body in the basement of the apartment block two days later, but the main suspect, Mr Abdulhak, had already fled the UK. He took a commercial flight to Cairo, and then travelled to Yemen.

Mr Abdulhak’s father, Shaher Abdulhak, was one of the richest and most powerful men in Yemen before his death in 2020. He had a business empire built on sugar, soft drinks, oil and arms, and was a close friend of the president at the time, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Speaking to the BBC in 2023, Mr Abdulhak said: “I did something when I was younger, it was a mistake.”

Communicating via text message, he said: “It was just an accident. Nothing nefarious.

“Just a sex accident gone wrong.”

He added: “No-one knows because I could barely piece together what happened.”

Asked why, he replied with one word: “Cocaine.”

He described himself as “legally [expletive]” because of “leaving the country and the body was moved”.

He also told the BBC: “1: I deeply regret the unfortunate accident that happened. 2 regret coming here [to Yemen] should have stayed and paid the piper.”

His lawyer has previously insisted he was innocent of murder.

“I don’t think justice will be served,” Mr Abdulhak told BBC News correspondent Nawal Al-Maghafi in 2023 over the phone when asked if he would return to the UK.

“I find that the criminal justice system there [in the UK] is heavily biased. I find that they will want to make an example of me being a son of an Arab, being… a son of someone rich… it’s way too late,” Mr Abdulhak said.

Detective Inspector Jim Barry, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said the force is “as committed today as we were in 2008 to get justice for Martine”.

In a message directed at Mr Abdulhak, Det Insp Barry said: “You have been running and hiding for 17 years.

“You participated in a BBC documentary, providing your explanation as to what happened. It is time to grow up and face your responsibilities to Martine and her family.

“Come to the UK now and explain all to a court and jury. Our pursuit of you will not stop.”