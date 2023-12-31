Jeff Bezos’ $500 million megayacht is such a spectacle to behold that local authorities have had to ask the public to give the billionaire some privacy while he’s on vacation.

The Amazon founder and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez recently docked at Falmouth Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda aboard the Koru, a 417-feet-long megayacht that requires a crew of about 40 people to manage, local outlets reported on Tuesday.

People on the island of Antigua have taken notice of the world’s largest sailing yacht, prompting Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez to issue a notice to the locals.

“The allure of the Koru is undeniable, but we kindly ask for everyone’s understanding and utmost respect for their privacy during this special time,” Fernandez said, according to Antigua Observer.

Bezos does appreciate the solitude.

In October 2021, he purchased a home in an isolated part of Maui’s south shore for $78 million. The 14-acre estate is surrounded by even more acrage of dormant lava fields.

“Jeff and Lauren love Maui, have a home on the island, visit frequently, and want to be a part of supporting the local community,” an unnamed source close to the couple told Pacific Business News.

Before that, Bezos broke a California record by purchasing a $165-million estate built by Warner Bros. cofounder Jack Warner in 1937. The Beverly Hills estate provides privacy with tall hedges that hide the home from the street.

He then purchased a $10 million home next door in a sign that the tech founder was building a compound — just typical billionaire things.

Even in the way he conducts his businesses, from Amazon to Blue Origin, Bezos has cherished privacy, keeping some of the company projects secret for years, The Washington Post reported.

So, we may never know what goes on aboard the Koru.

Must be nice, though.