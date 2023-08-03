Pleasure P once had such a wild scenario happen during sex that he had to share the story — and the internet is as grossed out by it as he was at the time.

The Pretty Ricky singer was a guest on The Cali Kickback podcast in an episode published on Wednesday (July 26). While discussing crazy sex stories, P revealed he once found a used condom inside of a woman while he was having sex with her.

“I was having sex with a girl. She came to the crib, she was smelling really good. Everything was cool,” he began. “We were actually hanging out at this spot before she came back to the crib. So she said, ‘I’m gonna go home and freshen up and I’m gonna come to your crib.’”

He continued: “I [had] been living here in L.A. at the time and she comes to my crib. Then we started kissing and we doing it. So I get my condom, I put it on and I’m going. We’re going, having sex. Okay cool. And the TV is on, so then it goes black for a second — you know, like when they’re changing over to something else. Then the light comes on and I look down and I seen the condom. So I’m thinking that my condom came off. I grab the condom to put it back on and I felt my condom was still on. So I was like, ‘Yo, what the fuck?’”

“The condom had been stuck inside of her and the first thing I thought about was how long it had been stuck there. Yeah, it was disgusting. It was crazy. She was just like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God! My ex — when I went home, he was there. He was trying to have sex with me and I told him no.’ I didn’t even care at that point.”

In the end, Pleasure P ended up kicking the woman out.

Reactions were mixed, with some people calling the woman out for the act and others naming the man who had previously slept with her.

“That’s disgusting Asf. How do you even lose a condom inside of you & forget it’s there….. so she didn’t pee?? Like how is that possible,” one person wrote in the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram repost of the interview. “I just don’t understand how a woman can let a condom get lost in Her vaggggg [laughing emojis] LOST IN IT ????” another said.

“From the looks of the comments y’all men know nothing about the woman’s body or your own,” someone else explained. “The condom being stuck in her is the guys fault for wearing a condom that didn’t fit. That doesn’t mean she’s dirty.”

“It’s unfortunate and embarrassing but I don’t think that’s her fault,” another person added.

As one commentator noted, a condom can fall off when the person wearing it has chosen a size that’s too large. It is possible it can remain lodged deeply inside for some time, even with personal attempts to obtain it.

It’s also possible that the woman may not know the condom is there if she hasn’t been told by her partner and she doesn’t experience a reaction to it.