San Francisco-based Plenful, a workflow-automation platform for pharmacy and healthcare operations, announced it secured $17 million in Series A investment less than a year after launching with $9 million in funding.

TQ Ventures led the round, with participation from Mitchell Rales (cofounder and chairman of Danaher), Susa Ventures and existing investors.

WHAT IT DOES

Plenful offers pharmacy technicians a no-code AI-enabled automation tool for manual and administrative workflow that includes help with document data entry for pharmacy revenue cycle, referral orders, auditing and savings identification.

The company will use the funds to scale marketing, sales and product development.

“We’re committed to transforming pharmacy and healthcare operations by addressing the manual and administrative work that burdens the system, exacerbated by a significant decline in graduating pharmacists, through innovative AI automation solutions,” Joy Liu, founder and CEO of Plenful, told MobiHealthNews in an email.

“By streamlining operations and alleviating labor shortages, we empower healthcare teams to prioritize patient care. Plenful is dedicated to enhancing pharmacy care delivery and shaping a more efficient future for healthcare.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

Another company that secured funding this week for its workflow automation platform is SamaCare.

The company helps providers obtain prior authorization for specialty drug medications, check enrollment, and verify benefits. It also uses data analytics to provide pharmaceutical companies with information on improving therapy access.

SamaCare also secured $17 million in funding.