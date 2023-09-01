Plies has called for the culture to protect GloRilla at all costs after a romantic confession she made.

The “Bust It Baby, Pt. 2” rapper co-signed a recent sexual claim made by Big Glo, which Plies clearly wants to see more of from women.

“We Need To Protect Big Glo!!!! I Swea,” he wrote to Twitter on Thursday (August 31).

The CMG rapper opened up about not wanting to hear about someone’s relationship issues but she’s always down for a good time.

“I prolly ain’t da bitch to call & vent to about you problems but if you ever need some coochie baby I’m 1 call away STAMP DAT,” she wrote.

GloRilla shared a laugh at Plies’ response and many agreed that Glo’s sentiments need to be spread.

“Right lol protect her at all costs!! Memphis woman,” one fan wrote while another added, “Yessss! I love her!”

Meanwhile, the “Tomorrow 2” rapper had more advice for fans when it came to their sex life as she urged fans to embrace their toxic side in their 20s.

“Hey ladies, how are you?” Glo began in a faux British accent. “I’m in the car with my twin and I just want to let y’all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s! You only get one life. Live your toxic 20s! You never get to be 20 years old, 21, 22, 23, 24, none of that ever again in your life. Be toxic!

She continued: “Because don’t get in your 30s thinking you can just go smashing tires and all this crazy shit. You too old for that now. You too mature.

“Be toxic for the rest of your 20s. And if you’re delusional – turn that shit up a notch! Enjoy the rest of your 20s. You only get to do this shit one time.”

GloRilla turned 24 in July, and celebrated Leo season by paying homage to Lil Kim with a photoshoot that mimics the very pose she did during her superstar run in the 1990s.

The rapper took to Instagram and set things on fire as she hit Queen Bee’s iconic bikini-clad squat pose while rocking a shiny silver bathing suit and jacket.

Yo Gotti made sure to show his appreciation for GloRilla by gifting her a brand new Maybach for her 24th birthday as well.

“Stop playing,” the 2023 HipHopDX Rising Star said in disbelief. “What, I’m Maybach shawty now. Talk to me nice. Talk to me nice, hoe. I’m Maybach living, bitch.”

An ecstatic GloRilla then hopped into the driver’s seat to get a view from behind the wheel of the gold and black Maybach.

“DA BIGGEST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I got da BEST CEO ONA PLANET @yogotti,” she testified. “IMA MAYBACH TYPE OF BISHHHHHHHHHHH.”