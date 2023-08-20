Montgomery, AL –

Plies has announced that he’s coming to Alabama post-Riverboat brawl, and he did it in the most hilarious way possible — as he often does.

The Florida native took to Instagram on Saturday (August 19) to announce that he’d be coming to the state in September to perform at the 231 Club.

“Montgomery Alabama I Remember I Told Y’all I Wish I Could’ve Been Dere,” he wrote in the caption. “But Now I’m Gone Be Dere Bih!! @Plies ‘Live In Concert’ @ The Range 231!!

“I Want All The [chair emoji] Boyz In My Section Biha! Black Micheal Phelps Where U @ Bih?? Go Pre Order @ www.KingCircle.com #Plies #IGotMotion.”

Check out his hilarious post below.

The viral Alabama boat brawl took place at Montgomery Riverfront Park on August 5 and appeared to be racially divided as several white and Black people were seen fighting each other on the dock.

The mass scuffle stemmed from a dispute between a Black dock worker and a group of white men regarding a pontoon boat that was reportedly blocking dock space needed to park a riverboat.

Footage showed the men arguing with each other for several minutes before one of the white men charged at the Black man, who reacted by spinning his cap around and fighting back.

From there, several other white men jumped in and began hitting the dock worker. One witness, apparently watching from the riverboat, could be heard screaming, “Y’all help that brother!” to onlookers who were on shore.

At least one Black man heeded the call and stepped in to break up the fight. Another even swam to the dock to help out. “Get up there, young buck!” someone off-camera could be heard saying as they cheered him on.

The violence didn’t stop there, though, as a group of shirtless Black men were later seen confronting the white pontoon boat driver and his family, with at least one punch being thrown. When a group of white men — and even women — rushed over, all hell broke loose.

At one point during the brawl, a Black man was seen swinging a foldable chair and using it to hit a white woman over the head, prompting gasps and screams from onlookers. The culprit was quickly detained by police officers who had arrived on the scene and were eventually able to diffuse the situation.

Plies was among those who reveled in the racially-charged mayhem and took to Instagram the next day to post a video of his hilarious reaction.

“Bitch, I wish I was in Alabama tonight!” he said in a high-pitched voice while excitedly bouncing on his feet and shadowboxing. “Yeah, them boys caught y’all fuck-ass tonight! Yeah, bitch! Ha haaa! Oooh, that n-gga was swimming. Ha haaa!”

After catching his breath, the “Bust It Baby” hitmaker leaned closer to the camera and said: “Them boys ain’t bullshittin’ in Alabama. Y’all thought shit was sweet … Bitch, I was I was there! They caught y’all fuck-ass tonight!”

“B*tch I Wish I Was In Alabama Tonight Bih!!!!” he captioned the clip. “They Gave It To Y’all Azz Tonight!!!! (As Long As They Ain’t Whip No Kids Or Women) But All Y’all Tripled Teamed My Boy On The Dock Y’all Azz Get It Bih!!!”